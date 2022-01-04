GOL announces approval of MAP acquisition by the CADE

RBO PrintLogistix, a top brand deployment partner, acquired Reign Print Solutions, further growing the organization’s market footprint. The acquired print solutions provider and its employees will begin operating as Reign Print Solutions, an RBO Company, effective immediately until April 1, 2022, when the full entity will continue to operate as RBO. “We are thrilled to have the Reign Print Solutions team join us as we continue to expand our ability to serve brands and their marketing supply chain needs nationwide,” says Cathy Armstrong, CEO of RBO. “Our organization has been fortunate to grow throughout these challenging times. Both RBO and Reign’s commitment to best-in-class service and quality has made this union possible, allowing us to continue on our positive growth track.” Since 1987, Reign Print Solutions has been helping quality organizations effectively communicate and distribute their message to the marketplace. “We are excited to join RBO in their effort to help customers connect with their clients in relevant and meaningful ways," says Bill Jourdan. "Whether the solution calls for label solutions, a direct marketing piece, a transactional mail program, or an e-commerce platform, partnering with RBO, we will provide the solution the client needs to grow.” RBO PrintLogistix helps brands become leaders in their industries through a mix of solutions that include creative services, brand management, brand fulfillment, and metrics. These four areas are the foundation of RBO’s holistic approach to elevating brand identities and relieving the burden faced by today’s busy marketing professionals. Through a mix of technology, devoted customer service, and efficient processes and workflow, RBO can execute on the entire supply chain with offerings covering concept, sourcing, online ordering, printing, warehousing, and distribution, ensuring efficient fulfillment for any project, no matter how complex. This has made RBO the preferred brand printing and promotions partner for over 500 clients in multiple industries across the country.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO