GOL announces approval of MAP acquisition by the CADE

By Tatiana Rokou
TravelDailyNews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSÃO PAULO - GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A., in addition to the Material Fact disclosed on June 8, 2021 regarding the acquisition of MAP Transportes Aéreos Ltda. by the Company, informs that, on December 30, 2021, the General Superintendency of the Administrative Council for Economic Defense issued...

