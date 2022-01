Airlines, airports and holiday companies have broadly welcomed the government’s decision to revert to “pre-Omicron” rules for international travellers to England.Fully vaccinated arrivals after 4am on Friday 7 January 2022 need not present a pre-departure test certificate to the airline, ferry company or train operator.From 4am on Sunday, double jabbed arrivals may also take a faster, cheaper lateral flow test on the day of arrival or one of the two following days, rather than a PCR test as was previously required.Self-isolation while waiting for results will no longer be required for those who have had two jabs or more.The same...

INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO