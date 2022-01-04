ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

This Is the County in the Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBTBLL00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Charleston-North Charleston metropolitan area, located in South Carolina, a total of 136,191 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,938 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Charleston-North Charleston is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Charleston metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Dorchester County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 35,298 infections in Dorchester County, or 22,703 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Dorchester County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Charleston area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 253 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Dorchester County, compared to 199 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Charleston-North Charleston metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the counties in South Carolina where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Dorchester County, SC 22,703 35,298 253 394
2 Charleston County, SC 17,371 68,566 191 753
3 Berkeley County, SC 15,463 32,327 173 361

