How better to celebrate the naming of Dale Brown Court at LSU? Beating SEC rival Kentucky on their home court, Will Wade's Tigers did the old coach proud. It is a night that LSU basketball fans will remember, and in the same Maravich Assembly Center where Brown led the basketball team for many years. That LSU has been doing well in men's and women's basketball this season is a particular lift for sports fans in Louisiana.

