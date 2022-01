David Gheysens made four 3-pointers on the way to a team-high 14 points to lead Moorestown to a victory at home over Burlington City, 56-51. Rece Englehart finished with 10 points while Nick DiMarinoand and Leo Hinshillwood added nine points apiece for Moorestown (5-1), which jumped out to an early lead on the way to a 21-6 advantage at the end of the first quarter.

BURLINGTON, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO