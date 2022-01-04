Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver Review

Front Panel Ports headphone, USB 3.2 (2) "Max" is an apt moniker for Cooler Master's new variant on its MasterBox NR200P Mini-ITX PC case. At first glance, the NR200P Max looks virtually identical to the standard NR200P or the more vibrant NR200P Color we recently reviewed. All of the NR200P chassis share a similar look and design, but the NR200P Max takes things to another level by featuring an enhanced, easier-access interior. It also comes with a preinstalled 280mm AIO water cooler and a capable 850-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply unit (PSU) that simplifies and accelerates the process of building a system. These extras have their cost—at $349.99, the MasterBox NR200P Max is a hefty investment, even though it's about as close to a full system as you can get without buying a barebones build with a motherboard installed. But if you value ease of build in a compact chassis, it's a winner.

