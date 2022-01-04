ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Callaway Rogue ST Max Driver Review

By Joel Tadman
golfmonthly.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSee how the new Rogue ST Max driver for 2022 compares with 2021's Epic Max. It’s fair to say that the looks of Callaway’s two most recent driver ranges - Mavrik and then Epic 21 - haven’t set the world on fire, despite the performance being right up with the best...

www.golfmonthly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Channel

Need to know: Callaway Rogue ST fairway woods, hybrids

Callaway has unveiled its latest in fairway woods and hybrids with the Rogue ST. Here's everything you need to know:. WHAT STANDS OUT: Look up in the sky a little longer as Batwing Technology, Callaway declares, has added up to 10 yards in distance to the fairway woods. The new A.I. Jailbreak system uses two Jailbreak batwings, pushed to the perimeter of the clubhead, to allow the face to flex for higher ball speeds while still providing stiffness. Like the Rogue ST MAX drivers, the Tungsten Speed Cartridge and A.I. face add to performance while a high-strength 455 steel Face Cup generates more ball speed and a more consistent spin. The hybrids are made with similar technology.
RETAIL
nationalclubgolfer.com

A hybrid for everyone: Callaway launch expansive Rogue range for 2022

The Callaway Rogue ST hybrids line-up is an early contender to be the biggest on the market. There are four very distinct models catering to low-handicap, fast-swinging golfers all the way to beginners and slower-swinging seniors. Callaway Rogue ST Hybrids: First Impressions. I really like the way this hybrid range...
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf#Vehicles#St#A I
Daily Mail

'I told you to stay home!' Healthcare worker busts patient who tested positive for COVID-19 out shopping just HOURS after getting her result - as US hits new daily case record

A healthcare worker has publicly called out a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but went out shopping instead of isolating. TikTok user @eliicoco shamed the risky behavior on TikTok while she was at a Ross store after she got off from work. While waiting to pay, she noticed a...
TV & VIDEOS
MusicRadar.com

Nugen Audio Paragon ST review

Typical convolution reverbs sound great but have limitations; Paragon ST uses clever maths to address them. Brilliant stuff. The reverbs we use are usually built using either mathematical models (algorithmic) or from impulse responses of real spaces (convolution). Paragon ST (AAX, VST3, AU and AudioSuite) is a stereo-only version of Nugen Audio’s 3D convolution reverb and is now available in its own right.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
svartling.net

Best Quality Ever? My Apple AirPods Max Review

This is my review of the awesome Apple AirPods Max. They have an excellent sound quality. In fact, I think they beats the best HiFi equipment with very expensive stereo speakers. The build quality is also the best I have ever seen. Apple are experts to make everything perfect into the smallest details. And the looks of them! Wow! They both feels and looks luxurious! You can’t simply find anything bad with them. I love them.
ELECTRONICS
Your Radio Place

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition PC Game Review (Rogue Gaming)

Guild of Dungeoneering: Ultimate Edition is a major remaster of the award-winning indie dungeon crawler, featuring new quests, monsters, classes, weapons and loot – plus all the original’s DLC – together in one supreme package and our reviewer Spencer Reece gives it a try for his first time and seems to get obsessed with one of the dungeon bosses..RATMAN! Plus, All owners of the original Guild of Dungeoneering on Steam and GOG.com were upgraded free of charge – a giveaway worth over $6 million!
VIDEO GAMES
golfmonthly.com

Odyssey White Hot OG #7 Nano Putter Review

For 2022 the Odyssey White Hot OG #7 Nano putter joins the range along with several other new models. As you will know if you read the Odyssey White Hot OG #5 putter review, the OG ranges returns a number of classic shapes to the market with the White Hot insert that is renowned for its soft sound but firm feel.
PC Magazine

Cooler Master MasterBox NR200P Max Review

Front Panel Ports headphone, USB 3.2 (2) "Max" is an apt moniker for Cooler Master's new variant on its MasterBox NR200P Mini-ITX PC case. At first glance, the NR200P Max looks virtually identical to the standard NR200P or the more vibrant NR200P Color we recently reviewed. All of the NR200P chassis share a similar look and design, but the NR200P Max takes things to another level by featuring an enhanced, easier-access interior. It also comes with a preinstalled 280mm AIO water cooler and a capable 850-watt 80 Plus Gold power supply unit (PSU) that simplifies and accelerates the process of building a system. These extras have their cost—at $349.99, the MasterBox NR200P Max is a hefty investment, even though it's about as close to a full system as you can get without buying a barebones build with a motherboard installed. But if you value ease of build in a compact chassis, it's a winner.
TECHNOLOGY
Golf.com

FIRST LOOK: Callaway Rogue ST drivers, fairway woods and hybrids

With its new line of Rogue ST drivers, Callaway has once again pushed the limits of speed and forgiveness by using a design process that combines Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), real player data, Tour feedback and human brainpower. While A.I. sounds new-age, the Rogue ST isn’t Callaway’s first foray into the...
RETAIL
nationalclubgolfer.com

Callaway Rogue drivers are back! And they're faster than ever

Rogue is back but this time it’s been speed tuned. Say hello to four brand new Callaway Rogue ST drivers…. This Rogue ST line-up has a strikingly different visual. I love the rich black and gold colour scheme as well as the new matte finish on the crown. We...
CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy