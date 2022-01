The Loggers tipped off the Big 5 with an emphatic win over Del Norte in girls basketball on Wednesday night, running out to a 65-27 victory at Eureka High. Both teams were missing several players due to COVID protocols, but that didn’t slow the Loggers down much as the Big 5 favorites comfortably took care of business despite having just six players for the game.

