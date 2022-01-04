ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

How the Hong Kong Divas have taken everyone by surprise

 3 days ago

Migrant workers everywhere are vulnerable to exploitation, but it's especially...

AFP

Hong Kong tests 3,700 on 'nowhere cruise' ordered back to port

A Hong Kong cruise ship carrying 3,700 people was ordered back to port on Wednesday for virus testing after nine people were found to be close contacts in an Omicron variant outbreak. Health authorities said nine people on the cruise, which left on Sunday, were classified as close contacts and ordered the ship back to port a day early. 
CHINA
The Independent

Hong Kong stops cruise ship with 3,700 on board after Covid contacts traced to vessel

A Hong Kong leisure cruise ship with 3,700 holidaymakers and crew members onboard was ordered to cut short its journey after at least nine people were linked to an Omicron cluster.The  Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas ship embarked on a “cruise to nowhere” on Sunday and was set to complete its voyage on Thursday, but was forced to return a day early to harbour, according to a government statement.This was after health authorities identified nine people on the cruise as close contacts of one of the clusters infected with the heavily-mutated Omicron variant.The cruise’s suspected cases are linked to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucsonpost.com

Here's How Hong Kong spreads joy over the Christmas Season

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Christmas is a time to cheer and celebrate. It's the most wonderful time of the year when houses and businesses adorn their Christmas lights and decorations, the streets are filled with holiday music, and people are in a jolly and celebratory mood. There...
CHINA
#Hong Kong#The Hong Kong Divas#Filipino
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tiananmen Square statue taken down in Hong Kong

HONG KONG - A sculpture at the University of Hong Kong (HKU) honoring the scores of pro-democracy demonstrators killed in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989 was taken down on December 22. The sculpture depicted bodies heaped in stark remembrance of pro-democracy protesters who lost their lives in Beijing. The removal...
CHINA
weandthecolor.com

Brutalist Hong Kong by Anthony Lam

Architectural illustrations of Anthony Lam’s Brutalist Hong Kong series. Anthony Lam is a Hong Kong-based graphic designer and illustrator. He created this second series of architectural illustrations as a discovery of several iconic yet controversial modernist buildings in Hong Kong, built between the 1960s and early 2000s. Anthony Lam’s illustrations epitomize the duality of these architectural pieces, both their ugliness and their beauty.
VISUAL ART
omahadailyrecord.com

How Democracy Was Dismantled in Hong Kong

University students clean the “Pillar of Shame” statue, a memorial for those killed in the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, at the University of Hong Kong, June 4, 2019. For Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement, 2021 has been a year in which the city’s authorities and the central government in Beijing stamped out nearly everything it had stood for. (AP)
WORLD
Time Out Global

The best gyms in Hong Kong

Head to the best fitness centres, gyms, and studios to work up a sweat. New year, same you. Except healthier and fitter than ever before! Not that we need an excuse to invest in our own well-being but January is always a good time to start, and there are plenty of options and training styles to try in Hong Kong. From studios for personal training to gym classes and group training to multi-discipline clubs and multi-branch studios – it's time to get your sweat on at the best gyms in Hong Kong.
FITNESS
abc17news.com

More Tiananmen massacre memorials removed in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (AP) — Universities in Hong Kong are removing memorials to the bloody suppression of the 1989 Chinese pro-democracy movement centered on Beijing’s Tiananmen Square. The Chinese University of Hong Kong early Friday took down the “Goddess of Democracy,” a statue based on a figure created by art students and brought to the square shortly before the crackdown in which hundreds, if not thousands, of people were killed. The removal of the monuments testifies to the ruling Communist Party’s efforts to erase the bloody events from the public consciousness. It also comes as the party snuffs out democratic challenges in Hong Kong to its rule. On Thursday, a monument by a Danish artist at the University of Hong Kong was dismantled.
CHINA
Benzinga

Here's How DiDi Looks To Hong Kong Listing

China's ride-hailing giant DiDi Global Inc (NYSE: DIDI) looks to 'listing by introduction' to gradually allow owners of Didi U.S. shares to transfer them to the city's bourse, Channel News Asia reports. Now it can list shares in Hong Kong without raising capital or issuing new stock as it seeks...
BUSINESS
thespruce.com

How to Grow and Care for Hong Kong Orchid Tree

With its dramatic foliage and long-blooming colorful flowers, the Hong Kong orchid tree (Bauhinia × blakeana) makes a very striking specimen planting in warm, arid climates. Though it is not a true orchid, the shape and rich colors of the flowers are reminiscent of orchids. The tree was first discovered by French missionaries on the western coast of Hong Kong and is the official tree of the island. These beautiful tropical trees are often referred to as evergreens, but in truth they’re deciduous and drop their leaves in late winter before forming spring buds. They have large butterfly-shaped leaves, and produce large, delicate-looking but sturdy blooms in shades of purple and rose pink, sometimes with some white variegation. At 6 inches across, the blooms are twice the size of other orchid tree flowers. The flowers of the Hong Kong orchid tree last from November through the end of March, at a time when there aren’t many trees flowering in the winter landscape.
GARDENING
The Independent

Hong Kong orders about 170 party-goers to quarantine

Hong Kong authorities ordered about 170 people, including several officials, to be quarantined at a government facility on Friday after they attended a birthday party where two guests later tested positive for the coronavirus.Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam expressed disappointment on Thursday that government officials had attended the large party during the omicron outbreak, saying it did not set a good example for the public.Fears of a new virus cluster were sparked when the two guests tested positive. On Friday, health authorities said all guests at the Jan. 3 party would be classified as close contacts and be sent...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Time Out Global

2022 Drinks trends in Hong Kong

How Hong Kong’s drinking scene will look like in 2022. The past year may have changed the city’s nightlife and the way we consume our drinks, but one thing is certain; our vibrant bar scene is continuously evolving. Read on to learn what to watch out for in Hong Kong’s drinking scene in 2022.
DRINKS
travelmole.com

Hong Kong bans UK flights

Hong Kong further ramped up strict Covid-zero measures with a ban on flights from the UK and seven other countries. In addition to the UK, flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, and the US will be banned for two weeks from 8 January. It also tightened restrictions...
LIFESTYLE
Variety

Hong Kong Disneyland Closes for Fourth Time Due to Coronavirus

The Hong Kong Disneyland theme park is to close from Wednesday evening, due to the city’s anti-coronavirus measures. The closure is the fourth time that the pandemic has brought park operations to a halt. The park appeared to hope that the measure would be temporary. It pointed to a closure lasting two weeks, until Jan. 20, 2022. “As required by the government and in line with preventive efforts taking place across Hong Kong, Hong Kong Disneyland park will temporarily close from January 7 to 20. Guests who planned to visit the Park on above dates are advised to visit on another day....
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Birthday party attended by top pro-Beijing officials in Hong Kong becomes potential Covid cluster

Over two dozen pro-China Hong Kong lawmakers and officials were among the 170 guests who flouted government rules by attending a large birthday party held in the city this week, causing a major political uproar.All the guests at the party have been ordered to isolate due to possible exposure to Covid-19.The party was held on Monday to celebrate the 53rd birthday of Witman Hung, a local delegate to the National People’s Congress.Health authorities have confirmed at least one Covid case and identified a second preliminary one linked to the party amid a spike in cases driven by the highly-transmissible Omicron...
PUBLIC HEALTH

