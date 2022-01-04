ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Dayton, OH Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBSJec00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Dayton metropolitan area, located in Ohio, a total of 133,114 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 16,584 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- in line with the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though COVID-19 infections per capita are in line with the national average across Dayton , there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Dayton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Miami County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 18,964 infections in Miami County, or 18,095 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Miami County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Dayton area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 354 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Miami County, compared to 281 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Dayton metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Miami County, OH 18,095 18,964 354 371
2 Montgomery County, OH 16,505 87,814 279 1,486
3 Greene County, OH 15,883 26,336 241 399

