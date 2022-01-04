This Is the Parish in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19
As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.
In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 84,413 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,263 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.
The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lafayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.
The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Iberia Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,073 infections in Iberia Parish, or 17,984 for every 100,000 people.
Not only does Iberia Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lafayette area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 318 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Iberia Parish, compared to 257 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.
All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.
|Rank
|Geography
|COVID cases per 100,000 people
|Total cases
|Deaths per 100,000 people
|Total deaths
|1
|Iberia Parish, LA
|17,984
|13,073
|318
|231
|2
|Vermilion Parish, LA
|17,804
|10,659
|326
|195
|3
|Acadia Parish, LA
|17,501
|10,950
|408
|255
|4
|Lafayette Parish, LA
|17,051
|40,937
|173
|415
|5
|St. Martin Parish, LA
|16,360
|8,794
|303
|163
