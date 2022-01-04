ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the Parish in the Lafayette, LA Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WPNis_0dcBSIlt00 As the omicron variant spreads, new daily cases of COVID-19 have hit new highs in the United States. To date, there have been 53,001,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Lafayette metropolitan area, located in Louisiana, a total of 84,413 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 17,263 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- above the national rate of 16,200 cases per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 infection rate across Lafayette is being driven by a high concentration of the virus in one area in particular.

The broader Lafayette metro area comprises five counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Iberia Parish has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 13,073 infections in Iberia Parish, or 17,984 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Iberia Parish have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Lafayette area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 318 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Iberia Parish, compared to 257 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Lafayette metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Dec. 30, 2021.

These are all the parishes in Louisiana where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Iberia Parish, LA 17,984 13,073 318 231
2 Vermilion Parish, LA 17,804 10,659 326 195
3 Acadia Parish, LA 17,501 10,950 408 255
4 Lafayette Parish, LA 17,051 40,937 173 415
5 St. Martin Parish, LA 16,360 8,794 303 163

