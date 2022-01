Ex-Formula 1 driver David Coulthard says one of the most impressive things about the 2021 season was Max Verstappen’s “risk it for a biscuit” tactics.The Dutchman won his first world championship after beating Lewis Hamilton in the final race of the campaign. Coulthard was enthralled in the title race especially thanks to Verstappen’s risk-taking.“The way he [Verstappen] drives, the thing that I find most impressive…[if] there’s a gap, he goes for it, it’s not even a doubt,” he told Channel 4. “I used to weigh up ‘should I risk it now, should I not risk it’, he just goes...

