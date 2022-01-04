ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Clean Beauty To Dominate the Beauty And Skincare Industry

By Anurag Kedia
Entrepreneur
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. ‘Clean beauty’ has evolved from being just some buzzword to a revolutionary movement that is redefining the beauty and skincare standards across the globe. What started as a mere trend is gradually becoming a way of life for consumers. It is...

www.entrepreneur.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Shoppers Say This Clean, Anti-Aging Face Oil Makes It Look Like They Got Botox

It pains me to say this, but beauty products are fallible. If I had a nickel for every boastful serum that failed to make any sort of difference to my skin, well, I'd have enough to pay my New York City rent. That doesn't feel great, especially when some buys go for upwards of $50 (although some justify the cost). But of all the skincare categories, face oil reliably gives great results — even ones that just cost $13.
SKIN CARE
Harper's Bazaar

The 13 Best Anti-Aging Neck Creams

We're all familiar with the products needed to firm the skin on our face. But what about our neck? Contrary to popular belief, neck creams aren't just face creams disguised under a new name. "Neck creams are often thicker than facial creams and have ingredients in them to help lift and tighten the neck skin that loses collagen and elastin over time," says board-certified dermatologist Lily Talakoub.
SKIN CARE
SPY

A Great Hyaluronic Acid Serum Will Hydrate Your Skin and Fight Signs of Aging

If you’re dealing with consistently dry face skin, you need to add a great hyaluronic acid serum to your skincare arsenal. Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring molecule found in human skin and joints that helps the body retain moisture. When used as the primary ingredient in cosmetic products, it offers a slew of benefits, including plumping and hydrating skin, potentially speeding up wound healing and more. That’s especially useful for anyone dealing with chronically dry skin or trying to fight the signs of aging, which come about in part due to a lack of water in the skin. It’s so effective...
SKIN CARE
SPY

The 17 Best Face Washes for Sensitive Skin to Revitalize That Mug in 2022

Those with sensitive skin know that it doesn’t take much for your complexion to turn red and irritated. That even goes for skincare products. There’s a good chance you may have slathered on a serum or a moisturizer with too many active ingredients and paid the price with angry skin. That’s why opting for products that are formulated to be extra gentle is key. A skincare routine starts with a cleanser, so finding the right face wash for sensitive skin is a must. Cleansers tend to get overlooked in the skincare category, but they’re actually a pretty big deal, particularly during times...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beauty Brands#Clean Skin#Beauty Products#Skincare#The Clean#Entrepreneur Media
Vogue Magazine

French Girl Beauty Gets a Clean Upgrade With the Launch of No. 1 de Chanel

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Like so many of the details that have been mythologized around Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel’s life, the camellia—one of Chanel’s most recognizable motifs—has its own piece of lore. Chanel’s lover Arthur “Boy” Capel allegedly gave her a bouquet of these flowers in the early days of their courtship, thus immortalizing both the bloom and its bearer into the French house’s design vernacular. To date, Boy has been canonized as a best-selling handbag, a lipstick shade, and a fragrance, while the camellia has been embroidered into evening gowns, encrusted in diamonds, and, most recently, reimagined as the key ingredient in Chanel’s most ambitious beauty launch in decades.
MAKEUP
Tree Hugger

Behind the Scenes With Clean Cosmetic Label Kulfi Beauty

Each time I step out for an errand, I swipe on kajal from a retractable pencil. Kajal, or kohl, is a go-to beauty quickie for many South Asians like myself, who are going for the lovely doe-eyed look that makes the eyes look beautifully luminous and large. So, when Priyanka...
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
houstonmirror.com

Mytsiq Living's focus on nourishment challenges the beauty care industry

New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI/Heylin Spark): With the blitz of celebrity endorsements, super luxury packaging and mesmerising fragrance, the true nourishment inside a personal care product has been often overlooked. Have you ever given a thought what goes inside your favourite brand's hair, skin, and beauty products? Do you...
SKIN CARE
modernsalon.com

Beauty Industry Leader, Alex Irving, Passes Away Suddenly

Alex Irving was the co‐owner of California‐based Esche & Alexander Public Relations, Inc. with his wife and business partner, Sharon Esche Irving. Alex was best known in the professional beauty industry for his experience in business communications, his achievements as a producer of many events, his effective work with the industry media, and his deep and long‐time relationships with his respected clients and industry friends.
HAIR CARE
Elle

Chanel Has Entered the Clean Beauty Chat

The influence of the camellia flower on Chanel's DNA can be seen throughout everything the French atelier creates. Rumored to have been Coco Chanel's favorite flower, the blooms have been integrated (both prominently and subtly) into the house's clothing, designs, fragrances, and skincare. Paper versions even adorn the brand's iconic shopping bags.
SKIN CARE
MOJEH

Chanel Beauty Launches The Sustainable N°1 De Chanel Skincare Collection

Chanel Beauty has launched N°1 de Chanel, a revitalising skincare line harnessing the power of Gabrielle Chanel’s favourite flower. Chanel Beauty unveils a new chapter in its skincare journey with the launch of N°1 de Chanel, a first-of-its-kind collection inspired by the camellia flower. Simultaneously resilient, delicate and complex, the camellia flower is one of the rarest flowers in the world, though a familiar sight for Chanel loyalists – the flower adorns Chanel packaging, garments and accessories. Rumour has it Gabrielle Chanel loved the camellia because, not only was it gifted to her by an admirer, but its odourless nature meant it would not compete with her Chanel fragrances.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

The One Vitamin You Should Be Having Every Morning To Beat Chronic Dry Skin, According To Experts

Dry skin is one of the most common skin struggles, particularly in the cold winter months. Categorized by patchy, flaky areas on the skin and an uncomfortable tight sensation, it’s only natural to search for a solution in any form. While the first line of defense in fighting dry, cracked skin will most likely be your serum and lotion routine, focusing on your diet and supplement routine also has the potential to create visible changes in the texture of your skin. With that in mind, we checked in with board-certified dermatologist Dr. Lily Talakoub for her insight on the best vitamin to help support hydrated skin while brightening your complexion.
SKIN CARE
BGR.com

Urgent shampoo recall: Stop using this dangerous shampoo immediately

Procter & Gamble (P&G) has announced a new product recall after finding traces of benzene in some of its dry shampoo sprays and other spray products. This is in addition to the Secret deodorant and Old Spice recall from about a month ago, which includes several other products that might contain traces of benzene. If you have any of the Pantene, Aussie, Herbal Essences, Waterless, Old Spice, or Hair Food sprays in the recall list, you should stop using them immediately.
SKIN CARE
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
CNET

Holiday handbag deal: Save up to 70% off Coach Outlet today

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Ready to add newly discounted purses to your collection? Coach Outlet has a huge deal happening right now where you can get up to 70% off, plus an extra 15% off sitewide. Considering how much Coach Outlet costs without a deal, this offer is the one you don't want to miss.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

We Found a Designer-Like Collection at Walmart That Will Amaze Your Friends

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Of all the places to shop for trendy clothing and expensive-looking pieces, Walmart isn’t necessarily top of mind. But to our surprise, we actually found a collection that’s seriously designer-looking! The pieces come from a well-known New York City-based boutique: Back in the late 1990s, Scoop NYC first opened its doors and soon became the go-to place to shop the best brands. If you wanted to know what was in, you would hop on the subway and head directly to Scoop NYC.
APPAREL
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy