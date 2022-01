As the demand for online content booms, Tulix is bringing people together with its top-of-the-line streaming services and the release of its new platform, Gia.TV. The global streaming market is a massive industry. Expanding at a rate of more than 20% per year, it is expected to be worth more than 223 billion dollars by 2028, according to a market research report by Grand View Research. Not intimidated by the competition of media titans, up-and-coming streaming service company Tulix is disrupting the highly saturated streaming market and gaining popularity with the release of its new platform, Gia.TV.

