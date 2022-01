Total number of cattle being delivered to packers continue to be exceptional to finish out 2021, November and December will rank first and third respectively in deliveries. These numbers reflect the highest level we have seen since late in 2011. Other reasons for cheer include the above average prices for both cull cows and slaughter bulls, this national trend was reflected on a local level last week at the Cattlemen’s Livestock Exchange special cull cow and bull sale. This sale was highlighted by 111 boner cows weighing in at around 1330lbs and bringing an average price of $59.55 with some being as high as $78.00.

AGRICULTURE ・ 16 DAYS AGO