China-based messaging app WeChat has said it backs the country’s sovereign digital currency. China has been working on the digital yuan since 2014, and WeChat is often dubbed a ‘super app’, owing to the number of services connected to it, according to finance.yahoo.com. People can use messaging functions and make payments via WeChat Pay, but also hail taxis and order food. The app has more than 800 million active monthly users, and may provide the project with a boost if people start using it for payments.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 HOURS AGO