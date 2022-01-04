ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Wind Advisory issued for some Wednesday; Chance for accumulating snow later this week

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago

QUICK-LOOK FORECAST:

  • Dry and a little warmer today
  • Wind Advisory goes into effect for some Wednesday night
  • Chance for snow Thursday
  • Very cold wind chills Friday

DETAILED FORECAST:

TODAY: We’ll see another cold day but temperatures will be slightly warmer compared to Monday, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Austin Chaney.

Mostly sunny skies will be in place through the afternoon but some cloud cover will build into the afternoon. Highs will reach the lower 40s.

Cloudy skies continue overnight with temperatures staying around 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Our next cold front moves through on Wednesday, and this will bring changing conditions throughout the day.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures reaching the upper 30s and lower 40s early in the day, then will fall during the afternoon. Winds pick up as the front passes with gusts reaching the 35-40 mph range.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. for Auglaize, Champaign, Darke, Logan, Mercer, Miami, and Shelby counties in Ohio and Wayne County in Indiana.

Most areas stay dry, but a passing sprinkle or snow flurry can’t be ruled out as the front swings by. Much colder air settles in on Wednesday night.

Snow Thursday

THURSDAY: Thursday brings our chance for snow showers with the best chances for snow in areas south and east of Dayton.

High temperatures will only reach the middle 20s, so any snow that falls could quickly lead to slick spots developing on untreated roads.

FRIDAY: Decreasing clouds, breezy, and cold. Highs in the lower 20s. Wind chills may start below zero in the morning then range in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

Precipitation Chances

SATURDAY: After a very cold start, with readings in the single digits to lower teens for the morning, temperatures will climb above freezing to a high in the upper 30s. It will be a dry day with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies. Rain will return Saturday night.

7 Day Forecast

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, and cool. Chance for showers. High temperatures should reach the low to mid 40s. If moisture is still lingering in the evening, we could see precipitation ends as snow as the colder air moves in.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and much colder. Windy at times, too. Highs in the upper 20s. Chills in the single digits and teens.

