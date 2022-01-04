Experiments in Infrared

The James Webb Space Telescope, an international partnership between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), launched at 7:20 a.m. EST (13:20 CET) on December 25, 2021, on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America. Following launch and separation from the rocket, Webb’s mission operations center in Baltimore, the United States, confirmed the spacecraft deployed its solar array and is in good condition, marking the launch a success. In the coming month, Webb will travel to its destination: the second Lagrange point of the Sun-Earth system (L2).
