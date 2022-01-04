ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experiments in Infrared

By Editors' Picks
Fstoppers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recently got my hands on a 720nm filter, and I...

fstoppers.com

Comments / 0

LiveScience

10 of the weirdest experiments of 2021

Every year, scientists undertake some truly baffling experiments, and 2021 was no exception. From growing mini-brains with their own eyes in petri dishes to reanimating 24,000-year-old self-replicating zombies from the Siberian permafrost, here are the absolute weirdest scientific experiments of the year. Growing miniature human brains with their own eyes.
SCIENCE
petapixel.com

How Infrared Photography Can Create Stunning Sci-Fi Night Photos

Infrared photography is mostly used to create alternative and dreamy landscape pictures during bright days, giving nature specific hues from clear white to vivid yellow or red. But this technique has also a high potential in urban photography too, moreover at night. In this article, I will show you how...
PHOTOGRAPHY
towardsdatascience.com

Robust Experiment Design

Experimentation is easy, right? This article links common pitfalls in experiment design with fundamental statistical assumptions behind t-tests. Imagine you split a small portion of your user base into two groups. One group is treated to a new feature, the other one isn’t. You observe that the average revenue of a user in the variant group is higher, and it seems statistically significant: so the feature is good, let’s roll it out! Voila, experimentation is easy. Well maybe…
Fstoppers

Can This Cheap Lens Keep Up With the Demands of Medium Format Cameras?

Medium format lenses tend to be pricier than their full frame or APS-C counterparts; after all, a bigger sensor requires bigger glass to match it. A sub-$1,000 medium format lens is a rarity; even rarer is a sub-$1,000 zoom lens. Fujifilm's GF 35-70mm f/4.5-5.6 WR fits the bill, though, and this great video review takes a look at the lens and how it holds up on the GFX 50S II.
ELECTRONICS
Physics World

Frequency upconversion makes infrared light visible

A new way of converting infrared light into visible wavelengths could make it possible to detect and measure mid-infrared signals using cheap and efficient sensors like those found in mobile phone cameras. The method, which was developed independently by two teams of researchers, could have applications in areas as diverse as personalized medicine, environmental monitoring and security.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Exploring the hyperchaos of mid-infrared lasers

Chaos, often popularized as the 'butterfly effect', describes the irregular phenomenon of deterministic systems. Based on the unique features of sensitivity to initial conditions and unpredictability of future evolutions, chaos from laser diodes has found applications in private optical communication links, high-rate random number generations, Lidar systems, and optical computing networks. However, most chaotic light sources are operated in the near-infrared range, and hence the applications are limited to this spectral range as well.
SCIENCE
Fstoppers

What Is the Best Medium Format Film Camera for Portraits?

Medium format sensors are usually housed in expensive cameras, but with film bodies, you have far more options without having to remortgage. In this video, one film photographer discusses what the best medium format film camera for portraits is. This video will likely attract some vitriol in the Fstoppers comments...
PHOTOGRAPHY
NewsBreak
Science
hackaday.com

DIY Infrared Calculator Printer

[Ziggurat29] had been playing around with infrared protocols, and realized he had a spare point-of-sale printer kicking around in his junk box. So he decided to whip up his own calculator infrared printer by bolting on an STM32 Blue Pill module and an IR receiver. [Ziggurat29] initially thought such a homemade printer would be cheaper than a commercial HP 82240 IR printer, even a used one. In hindsight, these point-of-sale printers can be pricey. If you don’t have one laying around, it may be cheaper to buy one, but not as fun as building it yourself.
ELECTRONICS
pacbiztimes.com

Webb Telescope Counts on Teledyne for Infrared Vision

More than a dozen infrared sensors manufactured by Thousand Oaks-based Teledyne Technologies were aboard the James Webb Space Telescope, which successfully launched into space Dec. 25. The James Webb Space Telescope launch was conducted in collaboration with NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency, cost approximately $10...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sci-news.com

Webb Launches to Study Universe in Infrared

The James Webb Space Telescope, an international partnership between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), launched at 7:20 a.m. EST (13:20 CET) on December 25, 2021, on an Ariane 5 rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana, South America. Following launch and separation from the rocket, Webb’s mission operations center in Baltimore, the United States, confirmed the spacecraft deployed its solar array and is in good condition, marking the launch a success. In the coming month, Webb will travel to its destination: the second Lagrange point of the Sun-Earth system (L2).
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists taught goldfish how to drive a tank on land

A new study from researchers has proven that goldfish are capable of learning how to navigate on land. No, they haven’t suddenly grown legs and started parading around in people’s backyards. Instead, the study showcases how researchers taught goldfish to traverse the land in a tank on wheels. The idea behind the study appears to have been an attempt to better understand animal navigation, including how animals change strategies to overcome certain obstacles. Scientists made a fish operated vehicle The tank that the researchers made is called a fish-operated vehicle, or FOV for short. It’s essentially just a tank attached to a...
WILDLIFE
Fstoppers

How a Black Mist Filter Can Make Your Videos More Cinematic

Well, we've made it to the final video in Elia Locardi's eight-part video series on using filters for landscape photography. In this final episode, we will take a look at the new Nisi Black Mist filter set and how it can be used to improve your landscape photos and videos. Make sure you enter the final contest to win a set of your own.
TECHNOLOGY
ArchDaily

Experience Center / CnT Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Located in Chennai metropolitan at close proximity to the city’s transit hub, the site is approached from a highly buzzing Poonamalli high road. Three key components- a marketing office, an Experience center, and a Construction site office are the core of the facility. ‘‘Journey through the project reveals intricately detailed spatial sequences carefully crafted by the thoughtful blend of Architecture, Landscape, and Interior design. Visual frames and experiences unfold in layers to keep the visitor captivated & intrigued throughout.’’
INTERIOR DESIGN
Fstoppers

Is This Affordable Canon 100-400mm Lens Worthwhile?

100-400mm lenses have long been popular for everything from bird photography to sports, as they offer a tremendously useful focal length range. While Canon offers a premium option of this lens, there is the much more affordable RF 100-400mm f/5.6-8 IS USM for anyone who wants to save some money or a bit of weight in their bag, and this great video review takes a look at the lens and the sort of performance and image quality you can expect from it in practice.
ELECTRONICS
gizmochina.com

Zeeker T100 is a new rugged phone with Infrared rangefinder

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Zeeker has officially launched a new rugged phone dubbed Zeeker T100 in the market. The Zeeker T100 comes with a unique feature called infrared rangefinder which allows the device to measure range or distance up to 40 meters or 131 feet. The Zeeker T100 sports a 6.0-inch...
CELL PHONES
The Weather Channel

This Infrared Sauna Blanket Promotes Healing And Relaxation At The Cellular Level

Few things help your body and mind relax and rejuvenate like a good sauna. That’s especially true in winter when the days are short, the wind is cold, and the stress of everyday life starts to feel unbearable. Unfortunately, unless you live in Finland, where there are 2-million saunas in a country of 5-million people, most of us don’t have access to a sauna regularly. If you’re lucky, you might have access to a sauna at your gym or health club. But at your gym or health club, you have to share it with other people. And that makes it difficult to forget the world and let your stress melt away.
HEALTH
Fstoppers

5 Helpful Tips for Bird Photography

Bird photography is a challenging and fun genre that takes a lot of good technique, patience, understanding of animal behavior, and creativity to make compelling images. Whether you are new to the genre or a seasoned pro, this awesome video tutorial will give you five excellent tips that are sure to help you produce better photos.
ANIMALS
Fstoppers

7 Quick Tips for a Positive Change in Your Photography

A new year is here and with it comes the opportunity to reflect and make plans for how you will spend the next 12 months. If you're looking for inspiration on how to improve, here are seven quick tips to change your photography for the better. On the last day...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

Epic Medium Format Snow-Chasing Adventure

At this time of year, many readers of Fstoppers will only have to look out their windows to see snow. So, can you imagine driving 560 miles (900 km) in one day just for a glimpse of the white stuff?. That's exactly what snow-loving Australian photographer Nathan McGee did recently...
LIFESTYLE

