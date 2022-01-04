ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh faces St. Louis, aims for 5th straight home win

Sacramento Bee
 3 days ago

St. Louis Blues (19-9-5, first in the Central) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (18-8-5, second in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts St. Louis looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak. The Penguins are 9-5-2 at home. Pittsburgh is sixth in the Eastern Conference averaging 3.2 goals per...

www.sacbee.com

The Hockey Writers

Penguins News & Rumors: Rust Trade, Backup Goalie Options & More

Welcome to Pittsburgh Penguins News & Rumors, where we cover all the hot topics about the club and dive into more than just box scores. Get ready for some rapid-fire headlines that will run us through all the noise surrounding Pittsburgh’s beloved Penguins. Penguins and Veteran Forward Not Talking...
Sacramento Bee

Penguins win 10th straight, rip Flyers 6-2

The Pittsburgh Penguins won 10 straight games for the sixth time in franchise history, getting two goals each from Bryan Rust and Jake Guentzel to beat the depleted Philadelphia Flyers 6-2 on Thursday night. The Penguins won the second game of a back-to-back and haven’t lost since Dec. 1 against...
Sacramento Bee

Dallas puts home win streak on the line against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (20-8-5, fourth in the Metropolitan) vs. Dallas Stars (16-12-2, sixth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts Pittsburgh looking to continue its three-game home winning streak. The Stars have gone 12-3-1 in home games. Dallas has scored 86 goals and is 10th in the Western Conference averaging 2.9...
93.7 The Fan

Penguins flashing cup contending chemistry

Unless he made a quick trip to Wisconsin or California – and I’m pretty sure he didn’t – Kris Letang did not successfully pick the winning Powerball numbers. But Letang did foresee something else that occurred Wednesday night.
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks trade Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sam Lafferty

The Chicago Blackhawks on Wednesday traded longtime left wing project Alex Nylander to the Pittsburgh Penguins for forward Sam Lafferty. Lafferty, 26, carries a $750,000 salary-cap hit and is signed through the end of the season. He’ll travel to Arizona, where the Hawks play the Coyotes on Thursday, and be assigned to the active roster. Lafferty, a 2014 fourth-round pick, had two assists in 10 ...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Pittsburgh Penguins
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
Boston Herald

Tuukka Rask rehab assignment on hold

Tuukka Rask was right on schedule to make his first rehab start in Providence, but COVID is still in charge of everyone’s timetable. Rask had signed a professional tryout agreement with Providence to play on Friday and possibly Sunday against Lehigh Valley, but the Phantoms could not make the trip because of COVID protocols. Providence is not scheduled to play again until Jan. 14, when Rask had hoped to already be back in the Boston lineup.
