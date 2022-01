China today (Jan. 4) released its digital yuan wallet on Apple’s App Store and on Google Android app stores in the country. The e-CNY app is currently a pilot version available to customers of financial institutions supporting the project, including most major banks. However, the public release of the digital wallet is another clear sign that China intends to keep to its schedule and launch the central bank digital currency in time for widespread public testing at the Beijing Winter Olympics from Feb. 4 to Feb. 20.

