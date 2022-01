The Oilers are a quickly sinking ship and no matter how amazing Connor McDavid is, he seems incapable of saving the team from themselves. While it seems that Dave Tippett will end up being the fall guy for their struggles, it’s quite clearly Ken Holland that has held the team back, with a goaltending duo that is astonishingly a step back from the Chiarelli years, and blueline that has been “upgraded” to include Cody Ceci, Tyson Barrie, and Duncan Keith. Somehow a seven year contract for Zach Hyman is one of the moves that Holland can hang his hat on, and other than that his best personnel have been inherited from the Chiarelli years. That’s not a good look.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO