ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Bengal get past Jaipur to resume winning ways

By Al Lindsey
blackchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMohammad Nabibakhsh’s magnificent work on both sides of the mat in the final five minutes helped the Bengal Warriors beat the Jaipur Pink Panthers 31-28 on Monday. Maninder Singh continued his stellar start to the campaign and finished the game with 13 points. Pink Panthers’ Arjun Deshwal recorded his fifth straight...

blackchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Teddy Bridgewater News

An up and down first season with the Denver Broncos is going to end on a low note for quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. After missing the last two games with a concussion, the Broncos are shutting Bridgewater down to end the season. He is heading to injured reserve and will miss their season finale against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
letsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Takes Another Shot At Matt Nagy?

An interesting end to the season for the Chicago Bears as we see two parties likely headed in total opposite directions. Bears' head coach Matt Nagy is done in Chicago and it's not likely he finds another head coaching job while quarterback Justin Fields is just getting his time in Chicago started and it looks like it's going to be quite the awesome career.
NFL
iheart.com

WFT, the Washington Football Team, will become known as....drumroll please!

The football team that became the Washington Redskins was founded in 1932 as the Boston Braves. The team was renamed the Redskins in 1933 still playing in Boston. Later the team moved to Washington in 1937. On July 3, 2020, Washington announced after receiving pressure from Nike and FedEx to change the name, that they would begin the process of considering alternatives. This is the first time an NFL team has changed its name since the Tennessee Oilers became the Tennessee Titans in 1999. Starting with the 2020 season, the team temporarily became the “Washington Football Team”. Now word is they will announce they new name on Feb 2 and these are reportedly the final six considerations. Which one do YOU pick. Personally, from this list I'd probably pick Red Hogs because that ties in some tradition.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaipur Pink Panthers#The Warriors#The Bengal Warriors#Super 10#Super Raid#Super Tackled Maninder
The Spun

Giants Released Former 1st Round Pick On Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released a former first round pick from the 2020 NFL draft. Just a few weeks after the 2021 season kicked off, the Giants signed former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. Wilson had been out of the league since being released by the Miami Dolphins in March – just three days after the team traded for him.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Amari Cooper Facing Potential Fine From The NFL

Over the past few days, the Dallas Cowboys have placed several star players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Among them was star linebacker Micah Parsons, who will miss Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He attended a Dallas Mavericks game earlier in the week. Just a few days later, Parsons tested positive for the virus.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Released Giants Player Was Falling Asleep In Meetings

On Tuesday afternoon, the New York Giants released former first-round offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson. New York signed Wilson shortly after the 2021 season kicked off. Unfortunately, the latest report from Giants insider Jordan Raanan suggests Wilson’s conduct got him kicked off the team. “Isaiah Wilson released from the practice...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Wednesday’s Michigan Coaching News

On Wednesday morning, the college football world learned that the Michigan Wolverines were losing a top assistant coach. According to a report from insider Pete Thamel, USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the team’s defensive line coach. As Thamel noted, Nua coach star pass rushers Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo – who will be first-round picks in 2022.
NFL
The Spun

QB Zach Calzada Announces Transfer To Rival Program

Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

Bears make decision on former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields

A day after head coach Matt Nagy said Justin Fields was set to start, the worst-case scenario came to fruition. Fields has been placed on the COVID-19 list and will likely be out for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. With him likely out, that means one of Andy Dalton...
CBS Sports

Bears place Justin Fields on reserve/COVID-19 list, likely ending QB's rookie season

It appears that Chicago Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields' season might be over. The Bears announced on Thursday that Fields has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It was not immediately clear whether Fields was placed on the COVID list due to a positive test or as a close contact, but either way, he seems unlikely to suit up for the team's Week 18 game against the division rival Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Mooney gets past Chaney

YOUNGSTOWN — In a physical game, when the fouls start to add up, free throws are often the difference maker. That was the case Tuesday night between Cardinal Mooney and Chaney. The Cowboys went 13-for-38 (34 percent) from the free-throw line, while the Cardinals shot 20-for-24 (83 percent) enroute to a 50-38 win.
BASKETBALL
blackchronicle.com

NFL picks, predictions for Week 18: 49ers, Raiders, Colts reach playoffs; Eagles, Browns disrupt seeding

Week 18 of the regular season is here, and there remains playoff intrigue. Five AFC teams are pushing for the last two playoff spots, and the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Chargers and Raiders is a play-in game that should be a fun way to end the regular season. The Steelers and Ravens also play, but they need the Colts to open the door with a loss.
NFL
92.7 The Block

Ellis Williams: West-Coast Style Offense Could Benefit Darnold

It is safe to say that many Carolina Panthers fans have quit on QB Sam Darnold, and rightfully so, as Darnold has posted just 7 touchdowns to 12 interceptions this season. But given how much he is owed next season, it is likely that Darnold will at least be on the roster, and will enter the off-season as the favorite to start the season opener in 2022. One of the many tasks at hand for Matt Rhule this off-season is to hire an offensive coordinator, after firing Joe Brady during the bye week. Rhule mentioned after the firing, that he stepped out of his comfort zone when hiring Brady, and wants to get to playing his brand of football. No names have been mentioned yet for the position, as Jeff Nixon is currently holding that role, and potentially auditioning to be the next OC, but Ellis Williams joined Wilson & Norfleet this afternoon, and this to say about the play-caller, in regards to Sam Darnold being the signal-caller:
NFL
Virginian-Pilot

William & Mary started the season 1-12. But after back-to-back last-second wins Tribe stands atop CAA.

William & Mary values decorum over showmanship even in athletics. Bobby Dwyer is a fine example as Tribe men’s basketball radio analyst, because he knows the game, knows the Tribe and is knowledgeable and respectful of opponents. But even Dwyer got caught up in the excitement of the Tribe’s two last-second, one-point wins to open Colonial Athletic Association play this past week. For him, as ...
HAMPTON, VA
Miami Herald

Bengals’ Burrow repeats, Wins Week 17, joins 5-way battle for 2nd entering final week of NFL QB rankings

BURROW WINS WEEK 17, JOINS BATTLE FOR 2ND AS BRADY SEWS UP SEASON CROWN (*) IN MIAMI HERALD’S UPDATED NFL QUARTERBACK RANKINGS: Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow scores a 60.30-point game to win Week 17 honors for his second weekly title in a row and joins a tight five-way battle for second place in the season standings enter the final week of competition. Tampa Bay’s Tom Brady has all but locked up the season championship, with an enormous 65-point lead. Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa dips two spots to 23rd overall after a very poor outing at Tennessee. This is the 24th year for our annual rankings, which began in 1998 with Steve Young the inaugural season champion.
NFL
Linn County Leader

Bengals Rally Past Chiefs 34-31 Sunday

CINCINNATI (AP) — Patrick Mahomes had a message for young Bengals star Ja’Marr Chase when the two met on the field after Cincinnati’s dramatic 34-31 win over Kansas City to clinch the AFC North title. “Keep going — we’ll see you in the playoffs,” the Chiefs quarterback...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy