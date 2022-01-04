Gov. Justice Schedules Press Conference for 10:30 A.M. Today

After a month of having Tuesday-Thursday statewide COVID-19 press briefings, Gov. Jim Justice will have his first briefing of the New Year on Tuesday, Jan. 4. The live video link and time will be posted tomorrow on Connect-Bridgeport.
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -West Virginia Governor Jim Justice expressed his concern that West Virginians are becoming numb to hearing about the negative effects of COVID during a press conference Tuesday morning. Justice says, as of Tuesday morning, there are 79 cases of the Omicron variant now confirmed in West Virginia....
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced during Thursday's COVID-19 response press conference that plans are in place now to begin offering a fourth vaccination shot to state residents. "What we are going to do right now is we are going to try to move forward hand and hand with what...
Gov. Jim Justice maintained his Tuesday-Thursday schedule for the start of 2022 during the first week of the New Year. As of now, the governor will likely be continuing that schedule into next week. Check with Connect-Bridgeport Monday to see the date of Justice's next COVID-19 press briefing and, if...
Special Metals steelworkers on strike react to Sen. Bernie Sanders's letter of support. Marshall men and women get ready to face Louisiana Tech. Reptile rescue in Huntington aims to build a zoo for the area. Reptile rescue in Huntington aims to build a zoo for the area. CDC releases new...
Is another statewide mask mandate in the future with COVID-19 numbers on the rise across West Virginia? According to Gov. Jim Justice, it is unlikely at the moment. “I do not think it’s time to put in a mask mandate,” the governor said when asked by a member of the media if that was on the table for consideration.
A video making the rounds on Twitter is fueling speculation that governor Ron DeSantis contracted COVID-19. The executive who is in competition for "doing the least to combat the virus" was seen struggling to breathe during a recent press conference. The video came after the governor disappeared for 10 days over the holidays while the state of Florida was suffering from an unprecedented coronavirus outbreak.
As the U.S. shattered global case records Jan. 3, reporting more than 1 million new daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations are also rising across the nation, causing some officials to declare a state of emergency to manage the surges. Here are three states that have declared a state of emergency amid...
FIRST ON FOX: Ranking House Republicans sent a letter to President Biden on Wednesday requesting an accounting of how his administration has spent trillions in COVID-19 relief funds as the administration is reportedly planning to ask Congress for more. House Budget Committee Republican Leader Jason Smith of Missouri, House Energy...
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland says the Department of Justice could charge people who were not physically present at the Capitol on January 6. Garland spoke the day before before the White House and Congress are set to mark the first anniversary of the attack. CBS News national affairs and justice correspondent Jeff Pegues joins CBSN to discuss the announcement.
Federal officials gave convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev a COVID-19 relief payment of $1,400 last year, according to newly filed court documents, but he would not have obtained that money without help from Georgia’s two U.S. senators. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) helped defeat...
Twitter had a field day after Kamala Harris tweeted about the US “moving again” while hundreds of people were stuck in icy traffic on I-95 in Virginia. A tweet coming from Kamala Harris’ official Vice President account praised a recently passed $1.2 trillion infrastructure spending package. Simultaneously, a massive snowstorm slammed Virginia. The storm caused a pileup of large vehicles that left traffic so backed up, some drivers were stuck in traffic overnight.
One year after January 6, the Capitol Police say threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high. The surge has forced the department to remake itself so it can better track down the perpetrators. Kris Van Cleave reports.
Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ruled Thursday that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is ineligible to run for governor because the state's constitution requires candidates to be a resident for at least three years prior to the election in which they are running. Why it matters: The...
Lawmakers are quietly eyeing changes to the formal counting of the Electoral College results, a year after dozens of Republicans, with then-President Trump‘s backing, challenged the outcome of the 2020 election in key states.
Comments / 0