New York-Listed Digital Realty Buys Teraco In A Deal Valuing The SA Business At R56 Billion

Overnight, Wall Street went looking for the winners in an inflationary environment and as a result, loaded up on the Dow Jones at the expense of the Nasdaq, mostly on the premise the Fed inflation hunting will resume as the global recovery bids omicron goodbye. The S&P 500 was almost unchanged at -0.06%, but the Nasdaq tumbled by 1.33%, while the Dow Jones added 0.58%. In Asia, all three indexes have retreated, down around 0.25%. A fire at the world’s most critical semiconductor machine manufacturer, Dutch company ASML, could be weighing on sentiment.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO