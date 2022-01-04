ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York-Listed Digital Realty Buys Teraco In A Deal Valuing The SA Business At R56 Billion

Cover picture for the articleDigital Realty, the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data centre, colocation and interconnection solutions, announced today it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority stake in Teraco, Africa’s leading carrier-neutral colocation provider, from a consortium of investors, including Berkshire Partners and Permira, in a transaction valuing...

