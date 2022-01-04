ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

DIX Planetary Science Seminar

caltech.edu
 3 days ago

Remote sensing brown dwarf atmospheres with Brewster retrievals. Studying the atmospheres of directly imaged exoplanets and brown dwarfs presents a...

www.caltech.edu

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

This Week In Science!

Fully Intact Dinosaur Embryo Found Inside Fossilized Egg. An incredibly rare, fully articulated dinosaur embryo – nicknamed Baby Yingliang – has been found inside a fossilized egg belonging to a group of feathered, toothless theropods known as oviraptorosaurs. It is thought to be between 66 and 72 million years old. Housed at the Yingliang Stone Nature History Museum, Baby Yingliang is among the most complete dinosaur embryos ever found, allowing researchers a rare look at an intact baby theropod.
SCIENCE
cobbcountycourier.com

Science and Technology

James Webb Space Telescope: An astronomer on the team explains how to send a giant telescope to space – and why. By Marcia Rieke, University of Arizona [This article first appeared in The Conversation. Used with permission] The James Webb Space Telescope was launched into space on Dec. 25, 2021, and…
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

INQNET Seminar

A quantum processor based on coherent transport of entangled atom arrays. The ability to engineer parallel, programmable operations between desired qubits within a quantum processor is central for building scalable quantum information systems. In most state-of-the-art approaches, qubits interact locally, constrained by the connectivity associated with their fixed spatial layout. Here, we demonstrate a quantum processor with dynamic, nonlocal connectivity, in which entangled qubits are coherently transported in a highly parallel manner across two spatial dimensions, in between layers of single- and two-qubit operations. Our approach makes use of neutral atom arrays trapped and transported by optical tweezers; hyperfine states are used for robust quantum information storage, and excitation into Rydberg states is used for entanglement generation. We use this architecture to realize programmable generation of entangled graph states such as cluster states and a 7-qubit Steane code state. Furthermore, we shuttle entangled ancilla arrays to realize a surface code with 19 qubits and a toric code state on a torus with 24 qubits. Finally, we use this architecture to realize a hybrid analog-digital evolution and employ it for measuring entanglement entropy in quantum simulations, experimentally observing non-monotonic entanglement dynamics associated with quantum many-body scars. Realizing a long-standing goal, these results pave the way toward scalable quantum processing and enable new applications ranging from simulation to metrology.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

James Webb Space Telescope: Nasa reaches another milestone in its plan to look at beginning of the universe

Nasa has successfully deployed the secondary mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope, in another milestone on its mission to look to the beginnings of the universe.The mirror is a key part of the telescope itself, allowing light to enter so that it can look deep into the universe.The $10 billion telescope is more than halfway toward its destination 1 million miles (1.6 million kilometers) away, following its Christmas Day send-off. It is the biggest and most powerful observatory ever launched — 100 times more powerful than the Hubble Space Telescope — enabling it to peer back to almost the...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Planetary Science#Dix#Seminar#Exoplanets#Spectra
caltech.edu

Special Medical Engineering Seminar-Dr. Chris Puleo

Biomedical Engineering at a Corporate Research Center (Case Studies): From Concept to Product Prototype and Business Model … and Back Again. https://caltech.zoom.us/j/83436560877 ; Meeting ID: 834 3656 0877. Dr. Puleo will talk about life in a corporate research environment through specific case studies, engineering designs, and test data. Projects...
ENGINEERING
caltech.edu

Astronomy Colloquium

The IceCube neutrino observatory is the largest neutrino telescope in operation. IceCube has discovered an astrophysical diffuse isotropic flux of neutrinos. The nature of the source class or classes responsible for these neutrinos remains unknown. In this presentation, I will summarize the current status of high-energy (>TeV) neutrino astrophysics, including the observation of the astrophysical diffuse flux, the search for neutrino source candidates and a summary of the next generation instrument: IceCube-Gen2.
ASTRONOMY
caltech.edu

Mechanical and Civil Engineering Seminar

Title: How colloidal physics instantiate life in biological cells. We are interested in how physics at the colloidal scale instantiate life in biological cells. While principles from physics have driven recent paradigm shifts in how collective biomolecular behaviors orchestrate life, many mechanistic aspects of e.g. transcription, translation, and condensation remain mysterious because understanding and controlling them requires unifying two disparate physical regimes: the atomistic (structural biology) and the microscopic (systems biology). Colloidal-scale modeling bridges this divide and links molecular-scale behaviors to whole-cell function. Today I will discuss our computational model of a bacterial cell, where we represent biomolecules and their interactions physically and chemically, individually and explicitly. With it, we tackle a fundamental open question in biology, from a physico-chemical perspective: why protein synthesis speeds up during faster E. coli growth. We report a new mechanism, "stoichiometric crowding", that leads to a previously undiscovered increase in ribosome productivity that in turn drives the speedup in protein synthesis. More generally, our computational study of protein synthesis in E. coli from the tandem perspective of cell biology and meso-scale physics presents a unique opportunity to broadly explore how the physical state of the cell impacts biological function – and to uncover links among genetic mutations, stress adaptation, and colloidal-scale physics that regulate cell growth or promote dysregulation and disease pathology. Our future vision of this work is a platform for physics-based therapeutics.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
Fareeha Arshad

Study: Earth may be enveloped with a massive magnetic tunnel

There is always something interesting about the vast sky that envelopes us - especially the strange formations and shapes visible in the sky during the days and nights. These have not only excited us but have also puzzled scientists for years. Perhaps we may finally have some exciting revelation about these.
dailygalaxy.com

A Planet Unlike Any in Our Solar System

“We’ve found very few planets like this in the habitable zone, and many fewer around a quiet star, so this is rare,” said astronomer Stephen Kane, at UC Riverside’s NASA-funded Alternative Earths Astrobiology Center about super-Earth rocky planet, dubbed TOI-270b, closely orbiting an M-dwarf star with 40% the mass of our Sun. The planet takes only 3.4 days to complete one orbit. “We don’t have a planet quite like this in our solar system.”
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Top NASA Scientist Brings Great News About Terraforming Mars and Venus

Long ago, the idea of terraforming another planet was just a pure sci-fi scenario. It was the foundation of some great movies, nevertheless. But nowadays, more and more scientists are seriously considering the idea. Luckily for us, nature has given us great gifts. One of those gifts is the human...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Scientists discovered a massive new world and they have no idea how it formed

The European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope—yes, that’s actually the name—has discovered a brand-new world. The planet in question is located 325 light-years away from Earth, in the Centaurus constellation. The planet itself orbits b Centauri, a two-star system that you can often see with the naked eye. Scientists say that this star system is the hottest planet-hosting system that we know of. It is now known as b Centauri (AB)b, or b Centauri b. Additionally, scientists found that the new world orbits its star over 100 times the distance between Jupiter and the Sun.
ASTRONOMY
Nature.com

Planetesimal rings as the cause of the Solar System's planetary architecture

Astronomical observations reveal that protoplanetary disks around young stars commonly have ring- and gap-like structures in their dust distributions. These features are associated with pressure bumps trapping dust particles at specific locations, which simulations show are ideal sites for planetesimal formation. Here we show that our Solar System may have formed from rings of planetesimals-created by pressure bumps-rather than a continuous disk. We model the gaseous disk phase assuming the existence of pressure bumps near the silicate sublimation line (at T"‰~"‰1,400"‰K), water snowline (at T"‰~"‰170"‰K) and CO snowline (at T"‰~"‰30"‰K). Our simulations show that dust piles up at the bumps and forms up to three rings of planetesimals: a narrow ring near 1"‰au, a wide ring between ~3"“4"‰au and ~10"“20"‰au and a distant ring between ~20"‰au and ~45"‰au. We use a series of simulations to follow the evolution of the innermost ring and show how it can explain the orbital structure of the inner Solar System and provides a framework to explain the origins of isotopic signatures of Earth, Mars and different classes of meteorites. The central ring contains enough mass to explain the rapid growth of the giant planets' cores. The outermost ring is consistent with dynamical models of Solar System evolution proposing that the early Solar System had a primordial planetesimal disk beyond the current orbit of Uranus.
ASTRONOMY
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

TTUHSC beginning Spring Seminar Series with COVID Vaccines: Science vs. Antiscience

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences Department of Immunology & Molecular Microbiology announced it is beginning its Spring Seminar Series with “COVID Vaccines: Science vs. Antiscience. TTUHSC said the webinar will feature Infectious disease expert Peter Hotez, Ph.D. Hotez is one of two lead researchers […]
AMARILLO, TX
Washington Examiner

Science is in trouble

Will 2022 be another year when scientists lament the public’s continued lack of trust in science?. Editorials abound about the pushback scientists are experiencing when it comes to proposed science-oriented solutions to serious societal challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. Yet, science communicators can be their own worst enemy when they go on the offense with loutish language. Their offense becomes offensive and seen as arrogance.
SCIENCE
Digital Trends

Check out this incredibly detailed Mars imagery captured by NASA’s rover

NASA has released an impressive video showing the Martian landscape as seen from its Perseverance rover. The video (below) is based on a panoramic image shared by the space agency several days ago. However, in this latest release, Perseverance project scientist Ken Farley offers a fresh perspective by describing key areas of interest.
ASTRONOMY
natureworldnews.com

NASA Raises Warning as Five Massive Asteroids Will Pass Near Earth This January

In January, NASA warns that at least five asteroids will approach Earth, one of which is the size of Big Ben. According to the space agency, at least five asteroids are nearing Earth in January, one of which is the size of a huge skyscraper. The study was issued by the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), a research development facility that is federally funded by NASA and operated by the California Institute of Technology.
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

Earth Reaches Its Closest Point to the Sun in 2022

Approaching the Sun can surely be terrifying at one point. The star that supports all life forms on Earth can become our biggest foe if we approach it too much. Luckily for us, there’s no sign of such a thing ever happening. Earth is just going through its usual...
ASTRONOMY
BGR.com

Cosmic monster star erupted with the force of 1 billion Suns

Researchers captured the eruption of a neutron star in 2021 and determined that it produced the same amount of energy our Sun would generate over 100,000 years. Even more intriguing is that the star produced that amount of energy in just a tenth of a second. Furthermore, scientists believe that the eruption could have been caused by starquakes.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy