Chisholm, MN

Fire damages home, displaces residents in Chisholm

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune
 3 days ago

CHISHOLM — Firefighters from multiple departments responded to the scene of a house fire in double digit below zero temperatures on Sunday in Chisholm.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday firefighters from the Chisholm Fire Department, Hibbing Fire Department and Town of French Fire Department were dispatched to a home at 619 Northwest Second Ave., according to the Friends of the Northland FireWire. The home sustained extensive damage, according to the report.

Chisholm Fire Chief Chris Masucci on Monday said there was visible smoke when crews arrived at the scene, and a resident was home at the time. Residents from the home were displaced, and are staying with family, and firefighters rescued a cat, according to Masucci.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office.

The City of Chisholm Ambulance Service provided medical standby and rehab at the scene.

Donations of emergency supplies and clothing for the Hendrickson family are being accepted at Tom & Jerry’s Bar in downtown Chisholm. In an online post on Monday, a family member said the family lost everything in the fire. Blankets and bedding are needed, along with clothing and winter gear (size 8 boys), and clothing and winter gear (size 3 or smaller for a 17 year-old girl), and women’s size 9 shoes, and women’s clothes size 7 to 8.

ABOUT

Mesabi Tribune, the newspaper of the Iron Range, has been serving the Virginia, Hibbing and surround communities since 1893. Mesabi Tribune is published Tuesday-Sunday, and online at www.MesabiTribune.com

