ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Callaway Chrome Soft Golf Balls: What you need to know

By E. Michael Johnson
Golf Digest
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The new versions of Callaway’s Chrome Soft, Chrome Soft X and Chrome Soft X LS golf balls utilize a new process that allows for tolerances as tight as 1/1000th of an inch. That creates more consistency from ball to ball for more reliable...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

TaylorMade Stealth fairway woods and hybrids: What you need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The family of TaylorMade Stealth fairway woods and hybrids, which do not feature the carbon-composite face technology of the Stealth drivers, nevertheless feature new uses of carbon composite in the crown while expanding playability with lower centers of gravity, redesigned soles and two distinct options in both fairway woods and hybrids that emphasize workability and forgiveness to differing degrees.
Golf Digest

Cameron Champ WDs from Sentry Tournament of Champions after testing positive for COVID

With the PGA Tour’s wraparound season resuming this week in Hawaii amid a surge in COVID cases throughout the country due to the Omicron variant, a player withdrawal from a tournament seemed inevitable at some time early in 2022. And it happened on Tuesday with the tour released a statement that Cameron Champ had pulled out of the Sentry Tournament of Champions after testing positive for COVID before flying from his home to Kapalua Resort.
HAWAII STATE
Golf Digest

XXIO 12 irons: What you need to know

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The XXIO 12 irons are designed to be lightweight so players can swing them faster, but a weight in the butt end of the club also allows them to be swung better. The titanium face provides more than enough flex to generate significant rebound at impact, even at lower swing speeds. A new blade putter offering boasts a face insert designed to provide consistent speed over a wider portion of the face.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Balls#What You Need#White Yellow#Triple Track#Chrome Soft
Golf Channel

Viktor Hovland's golf clubs finally show in Hawaii, but there was just one problem

When Viktor Hovland made his Sentry Tournament of Champions debut a year ago, he was in no rush getting to Kapalua after the holiday break. But the lack of preparation proved costly, as Hovland tied for 31st and beat just eight players. This year, Hovland, who is riding a two-start winning streak, made sure to arrive early in Maui, flying in last Wednesday.
HAWAII STATE
Golf Digest

Here's why Jon Rahm took two-plus months off before the Sentry Tournament of Champions

We've all been there—after a particularly hectic stretch at work, you feel completely devoid of energy and motivation. The only thing that'll refill the energy reserves is some good ol' fashioned rest and relaxation. Not everyone, however, can simply take two months off work. Because not everyone is the world's best golfer.
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Channel

Need to know: Callaway Rogue ST fairway woods, hybrids

Callaway has unveiled its latest in fairway woods and hybrids with the Rogue ST. Here's everything you need to know:. WHAT STANDS OUT: Look up in the sky a little longer as Batwing Technology, Callaway declares, has added up to 10 yards in distance to the fairway woods. The new A.I. Jailbreak system uses two Jailbreak batwings, pushed to the perimeter of the clubhead, to allow the face to flex for higher ball speeds while still providing stiffness. Like the Rogue ST MAX drivers, the Tungsten Speed Cartridge and A.I. face add to performance while a high-strength 455 steel Face Cup generates more ball speed and a more consistent spin. The hybrids are made with similar technology.
RETAIL
Golf Digest

Four essential tour player moves even you can copy

Watching the best tour players hit shots is a stripe show—repeated pure contact. You might think that comes from micromanaging what the clubhead is doing down through the ball, but ball-striking truth comes much more from some important body movements. Golf Digest Best-in-State Teacher Steve Sieracki picked four flushers...
GOLF
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, holiday weekend with girlfriend

Tiger Woods and girlfriend Erica Herman were pictured by Daily Mail at LAX airport on Sunday after ad holiday weekend. The golf icon, 46, donned a black hooded sweatshirt that read 'Straight outta Ice Bath' with a white ball cap with sunglasses resting on top at the travel hub. Woods,...
GOLF
Golf Digest

Need a simple season-long professional golf fantasy league/pool for 2022? Look no further

The Sentry Tournament of Champions begins Thursday, which means that if you're going to be in a season-long fantasy golf venture and you're not there yet, you've got to act fast. Previously, I have written about the world's greatest fantasy league, and I stand by that work of art, but the fact is that it's for the super die-hards who don't mind tending a roster every week, thinking about keepers, and plotting months in advance to accumulate points when the majors hit. That's not for everybody, and today—courtesy of a friend who wishes to remain nameless—I bring you a simpler, but no less robust option for your 2022 fantasy golf needs. It's perfect for a group of friends who follow golf with enthusiasm, want a little more than the typical boring major pools and the odd wager, but aren't quite at the level of full-time fantasy grinders.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Pat Perez on why the PIP is 'horsesh--,' why he can't wait to turn 50 and the one pair of shoes missing from his legendary collection

Not all podcast guests are created equal. Pat Perez, who is among the best unfiltered voices in professional golf, is living proof of that. The three-time PGA Tour winner joined us on this week's episode of "Be Right," where his gift of gab was on full display ahead of the Tito's Shorties Classic Pitch and Putt Match, which will air at 7 p.m. ET on Golf Channel Wednesday evening. The pre-recorded event, which was filmed in Austin, Texas, features Perez, Harry Higgs, Joel Dahmen and Harold Varner III playing a game of Wolf for charity. Tito's, the official vodka of the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions, will donate $10,000 for each point a player wins to their charity of choice, with an overall donation totaling over $500,000.
AUSTIN, TX
Golf Digest

7 viral TikTok and Instagram golf products worth trying out

*All products featured on Golf Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission.*. Perhaps you've felt that burning urge scrolling TikTok or Instagram to immediately buy a cool product when you see it pop up on...
INSTAGRAM
Golf Digest

Phil Mickelson’s big Christmas bonus, Tiger Woods’ hilarious sweatshirt, and a new golf course terror emerges

Welcome to another edition year of The Grind where we are back from a quarantined Christmas break with the kids that has us knowing every word of “Encanto.” Every. Single. Word. I’m also proud to say I nearly made it to midnight on New Year’s Eve. Although, if I’m being honest, that’s only because I didn’t realize the documentary I was watching was so long. Man, am I old. But I’m back for another year of this (hopefully) fun weekly rundown. And although there wasn’t much going on these past two weeks, let’s give it a shot anyway. We don’t talk about Bruno (No, no), but we certainly talk about golf.
GOLF

Comments / 0

Community Policy