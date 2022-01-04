Callaway's Rogue ST irons: What you need to know

The Sentry Tournament of Champions begins Thursday, which means that if you're going to be in a season-long fantasy golf venture and you're not there yet, you've got to act fast. Previously, I have written about the world's greatest fantasy league, and I stand by that work of art, but the fact is that it's for the super die-hards who don't mind tending a roster every week, thinking about keepers, and plotting months in advance to accumulate points when the majors hit. That's not for everybody, and today—courtesy of a friend who wishes to remain nameless—I bring you a simpler, but no less robust option for your 2022 fantasy golf needs. It's perfect for a group of friends who follow golf with enthusiasm, want a little more than the typical boring major pools and the odd wager, but aren't quite at the level of full-time fantasy grinders.

