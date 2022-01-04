Whatever Happened To The Cast of “The Little Rascals”?

Over the years, shows about weight loss have proven to be a huge success in the entertainment industry. So, it wasn’t too surprising when TLC decided to produce another show similar to its hit series, My 600-Lb Life. Titled Too Large, the new show has a far less gloomy feel and it actually shows the progress each person has made after their weight-loss surgery (if they decided to go through with it). Although all of the people featured on season one of Too Large had interesting stories to tell, no one was quite as memorable as Corey Phelps. Not only was Corey’s story interesting, but his personality was also a huge hit. When viewers were introduced to Corey, he weighed 664 pounds. Although he was still mobile and didn’t have any major health conditions, he knew that his weight would eventually catch up to him. He decided it was time for him to undergo weight loss surgery. After visiting Atlanta-based bariatric surgeon, Dr. Charles Procter, Corey realized that he would have to lose some weight before it would be safe for him to undergo surgery. Corey jumped right into action to make the necessary lifestyle changes and it was clear he was serious about making changes. By the end of the episode, Corey had lost more than 260 pounds and had a completely new lease on life. Keep reading to find out whatever happened to Corey Phelps from Too Large.

