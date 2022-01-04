Whatever Happened To The Cast of “The Little Rascals”?

The title of this movie grants a lot more excitement than the actual movie does, but it’s worth taking a look to see what it’s all about. Once might be enough unless a person feels confused and needs another look in order to really understand what’s going on. Stripped down to the most basic idea, this story is one of revenge through reincarnation, and while the premise is thinly veiled, the movie does a decent job of making people second-guess themselves. The main idea of a mother trying to set her daughter up with a nice man to form a relationship with, and possibly marry, is one that has played out a few times in more than one culture. But Usha, the mother in this instance, is the type that might not like to be seen as anything but protective and even a bit too zealous in her expectations, especially when it comes to her daughter. Her way is always the right way as one can easily establish, and if anyone says differently she does get a little defensive. Her daughter, Pallavi, is definitely frustrated with her mother but does her best to please her.
