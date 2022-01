All four of the major U.S. stock indexes saw gains on the first trading day of the new year, and the Dow Jones Industrial Avg. ($DJI) and S&P 500 (SPX) both closed at record highs. Among the day’s winners were two big-name tech stocks as well as the travel and reopening sectors. Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock gained 2.5% and briefly hit above $186.86 to become the first company with a $3 trillion market cap. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said consumer demand for the company’s iPhone 13 is outstripping supply by roughly 12 million units in the December quarter, which adds to additional tailwinds Ives sees for the company in the first half of 2022.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO