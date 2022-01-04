ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks in Focus on Jan 4: ONGC, Tata Power, HDFC & More

Cover picture for the articleONGC (NS: ONGC ): Alka Mittal is declared as the new chairman and managing director of the Govt-owned oil and gas major. Vedanta Ltd (NS: VDAN ): The cast metal aluminium production at the mining company’s smelters accounted for 5.70 lakh tonnes in Q3 FY22, an increase of...

Stocks Under Radar on Jan 6: Vodafone Idea, NHPC, RBL Bank & More

Investing.com -- RBL Bank Ltd (NS: RATB ): The private lender on Wednesday informed that its gross advances rose 5% to Rs 59,941 crore on a YoY basis as of Dec 31, 2021. Vodafone Idea (NS: VODA ): The Delhi High Court has stayed the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal’s order to prevent TRAI from taking any action against Vi for allowing select subscribers with certain tariff plans to port out from the network.
UK pre-market stocks update – Next, B&M, Ocado, Dr Martens

Investing.com – At 07:28GMT, FTSE 100 futures are trading lower by 1.1% at 7,377. In FX markets, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3514, EUR/GBP is trading at 0.8356. The US Dollar Index is up 0.2%. Bitcoin is trading at $43,194. Today’s calendar highlights include UK Services PMI, German Construction PMI,...
ONGC Appoints 1st Female CMD; Stock Among Top Gainers in Nifty on Tuesday

Investing.com -- The government-owned exploration and production company, ONGC (NS: ONGC ) has on January 3, appointed its first female chairman and managing director. The country’s largest oil and gas producer has appointed Alka Mittal, the Director for Human Resources at the organization to take charge of the public sector undertaking, as its interim CMD for six months, or until a regular candidate is appointed for the position.
The Stock Market Is Too Narrowly Focused

The breadth of the stock market is a measure of its health, and the wider the better. So, a narrowing of its focus, as we’ve seen recently, is often a red flag, both for the overall market and the darlings of the moment. The 10 largest stocks by market...
1 Stock To Buy, 1 To Dump When Markets Open: Tesla, Didi Global

Stocks on Wall Street ended their final trading session of 2021 lower on Friday, with the S&P 500 capping off a record-setting year despite risks related to the Federal Reserve’s tightening path and the ongoing COVID health crisis. The week ahead is expected to be busier than usual, with...
Stocks in Focus on Dec 31: SBI, CMS Info Systems, HUL & More

RBL Bank Ltd (NS: RATB ): The private lender has formed a search panel to hunt a suitable candidate for its MD & CEO position. PB Fintech Ltd (NS: PBFI ): The online insurance platform has approved an investment of about Rs 700 crore in the subsidiary Policybazaar Insurance Brokers over FY22 and FY23, in addition to about Rs 299.99 crore in another subsidiary Paisabazaar Marketing and Consulting.
Sensex, Nifty close flat; IT, power stocks climb

Mumbai [India], December 30 (ANI): The Indian equities markets key indices witnessed range-bound trading on Thursday with benchmark Sensex and Nifty closing flat. There was good buying support in IT and power stocks while metal and energy stocks witnessed selling pressure. The 30 stock SP Sensex of the Bombay Stock...
Stocks in Focus on Dec 30: BPCL, IRB Infrastructure, Dish TV & More

Investing.com -- Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd. (NS: BPCL )d: The country’s largest insurance company LIC has acquired a 2.02% stake in the state-owned petroleum refineries company through open market transactions. This increases LIC’s shareholding in BPCL from 5.01% to 7.03% now. Varun Beverages Ltd (NS: VARB ): The...
4 Top Power Hour Stocks To Watch Today

4 Top Autonomous Vehicle Stocks For Your Power Hour Watchlist Today. Autonomous vehicle (AV) stocks are often exciting prospects in the stock market. After all, the industry is relatively young with plenty of room to grow. From being deemed far-fetched to now gradually available commercially, AV companies have come a long way. It is also not a coincidence that some of the largest companies in the world are investing in this field. The likes of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) heavily invest in Mobileye, its AV segment. That is despite facing difficulties with its main business operations due to the chip shortage situation. Intel has announced its intention to take Mobileye public next year via an initial public offering, which would unlock value for Intel shareholders.
Stocks Under Focus on Dec 29: RIL, M&M, Natco Pharma & More

Investing.com -- Reliance Industries: The telecom arm of the conglomerate is planning to raise up to Rs 8,000 crore through corporate bonds in the local market, and the process may start by next week. The proceeds, as per an ET report, would be used for clearing earlier dues, aided in buying spectrum in the 2014 and 2015 auctions.
Be More Selective In Stocks Going Into 2022

I expect a higher market in January because virtually all the current stock market fears are expected to diminish in January. This is a good time to remind everyone why I am so obsessed with only selecting stocks with strong sales and earnings growth plus positive analyst revisions - especially near market tops. Because of these superior fundamentals, every three months I count on quarterly earnings to drive these stocks higher.
Stocks In Focus on Dec 27: HP Adhesives, RIL, Vedanta & More

Investing.com -- HP Adhesives Ltd (NS: HPAD ): The adhesives and sealants company will debut on the Indian exchanges on Dec 27, with the final issue price set at Rs 274/share. Reliance Industries (NS: RELI ): The healthcare arm of the Mukesh Ambani-backed conglomerate Reliance Healthcare has invested an undisclosed amount of sum in the oncology platform Karkinos Healthcare over the weekend.
Stocks Under Focus on Dec 24: Data Patterns, TCS, IOC & More

Investing.com -- Data Patterns (NS: DATP ): The defence sector solutions provider will get listed on the Indian exchanges on Dec 24, with an issue price fixed at Rs 585/share. Tata Consultancy (NS: TCS ) Services: The oldest private non-life Swiss insurance company La Mobilière selected the Indian IT giant to partner with, for accelerating its digital transformation agenda.
Why Plug Power Stock Popped Before Christmas

Shares of fuel cell leader Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) inched higher Thursday afternoon, rising 2.2% through 2:22 p.m. ET on what was actually a pretty slow news day for fuel cell companies. In fact, scanning the news feeds, it seems the only real news is that Plug rival FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)...
