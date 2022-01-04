ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Dalal St Likely to Open Lower: Factors Affecting Nifty50 on Jan 4

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The Nifty 50 Futures listed on the Singapore-based Exchange SGX, an early indicator for Nifty50 , was found trading 0.11% lower at 8:05 am on Tuesday, tracking global cues and indicating Dalal Street to open on a flat-to-negative note. At the same...

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

U.S. stocks end lower Thursday, with tech rout putting Nasdaq Composite on pace for a 3.6% weekly drop

Stocks closed lower Thursday, putting the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index on pace for a 3.6% weekly decline, as Treasury yields climbed and expectations for a more aggressive pace of normalization of monetary policy from the Federal Reserve weighed on Wall Street. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended lower for a second straight day, shedding about 170 points, or 0.5%, to finish near 36,236. The S&P 500 index shed about 0.1%, while tech-led selling continuing. The Nasdaq Composite ended 0.1% lower, a day after booking its worst one-day percentage drop since Feb. 25. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Fed could start to raise its benchmark interest rate as soon as March. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note was at 1.733%, its highest yield since March 31, according to Dow Jones Market Data.
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Warren Buffett's go-to market gauge hits 211%, signaling stocks are hugely overvalued and a crash may be coming

Warren Buffett's favorite market gauge climbed to 211% this week, sounding the alarm on US stocks and signaling a crash may be coming. The "Buffett indicator" takes the combined market capitalization of all actively traded US stocks, and divides it by the latest quarterly figure for gross domestic product. Investors use the metric to compare the stock market's valuation to the size of the economy.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Wall St#Stock#Investing Com#Exchange#Dow Jones#Asian#Omicron#Tueaday#Msci#Asia Pacific#Kospi#Hang Seng Index#Shanghai Composite
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Tech Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Reuters

Wall Street eyes lower open after soft jobs data

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to slip at the open on Friday after data pointed to weaker-than-expected job growth, while a rise in wages fueled concerns about higher inflation. The Labor Department's report showed nonfarm payrolls increased by 199,000 jobs in December, although the unemployment...
STOCKS
investing.com

U.S. Stock Futures Higher after Wall Street Extends Declines

Investing.com - U.S. stock futures were pointing higher in early APAC deals on Friday after major benchmark indices extended losses on during Thursday’s session, with big tech stocks continuing their decline as investors rotated out of high valuation names after Fed minutes earlier in the week showed that the central bank is ready to remove its economic support and hike rates sooner than expected.
STOCKS
FOX40

Anticipation that Fed will raise rates sends stocks lower

Stocks slumped and bond yields rose Wednesday as Wall Street interpreted the minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent meeting of policymakers as a sign the central bank is poised to move faster to raise interest rates this year as it battles inflation.
STOCKS
WSOC Charlotte

Asian stocks follow Wall St lower after Fed rates signal

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday after investors saw minutes from a Federal Reserve meeting as a sign the U.S. central bank might hike interest rates faster to cool inflation. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney retreated. Oil prices fell. On...
WORLD
investing.com

Stocks Drop As Inflation Rates May Be On The Verge Of Collapsing

Stocks finished the day mostly lower, with the S&P 500 falling by six bps and the Qs finishing lower by 1.3%. It was a reversal day with markets opening decidedly higher and then turning sharply lower following the weaker than expected ISM Manufacturing PMI. Additionally, there was an article in...
STOCKS
Markets Insider

Legendary investor Mark Mobius says the tech sell-off is a good time to load up on FAANG stocks

Famed investor Mark Mobius has said the steep equity market sell-off is a good time to load up on profitable technology stocks such as the so-called FAANG companies. Mobius told CNBC Wednesday: "Those [companies] that have been hit as a result of the overall decline in tech stocks, that are making money, that have a good return on capital that are growing… these are great buys right now."
STOCKS
investing.com

Nifty50 Tanks 1.2% After a Gap-Down Open; 28 Stocks on Sensex Trade in Red

Investing.com -- Tracking negative global cues amid hawkish interpretation of Fed’s minutes released from the last meeting held in December, the Indian benchmark equity indices ended a three-day gaining streak and witnessed a gap-down open on Thursday, as Nifty50 shed 1.08% or 193 points and BSE Sensex declined 1.15% or 695 points while drafting this report.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Wednesday, outperforms market

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.45% higher to $309.92 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 1.94% to 4,700.58 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's third consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B hit a new 52-week high, surpassing its previous peak of $309.21, which the company reached on January 4th.
STOCKS
Reuters

Wall St opens lower on tech drag; Fed minutes eyed

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday ahead of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December meeting, as a rise in U.S. Treasury yields hit technology-heavy growth stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 77.05 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 36,722.60. The S&P...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy