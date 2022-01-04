ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Tata Communications Partners with Saudi Arabian Telco: Details Here

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com -- The Tata Group-owned telecommunications company Tata Communications (NS: TATA ) has partnered with the Saudi Arabian telecom services company Zain KSA (SE: 7030 ) to bring along smart city solutions in...

in.investing.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Symphony Technology Group Acquires Kantar Reputation Intelligence, PRgloo and Onclusive to Create a New Global Partner for PR and Communications

– STG completes acquisition of Kantar’s Reputation Intelligence business alongside investments in PRgloo and Onclusive. – The three businesses merge forming a new standalone company which adopts the name ‘Onclusive’ reflecting inclusive and globally scalable strengths of the newly combined offer. – New company provides clients with...
BUSINESS
techgig.com

Software engineer jobs at Tata Communications; apply here

The leading telecommunications service provider, Tata Communications is looking for software professionals for multiple job roles, such as. , and Solutions engineer. The jobs are open for multiple locations in PAN India. If you are looking for a job switch in the aforementioned profiles, check out the job descriptions here and apply.
JOBS
AFP

Sony to launch firm to explore making electric cars

Electronics giant Sony unveiled Tuesday a new prototype of its Vision-S electric vehicle and announced the founding of a company to explore jumping into the rapidly growing market. The Japanese firm, better known for its TVs and video game consoles, will create the Sony Mobility subsidiary in spring 2022 as it weighs entering the field. Sony chief executive officer Kenichiro Yoshida unveiled at the CES tech show in Las Vegas the Vision-S 02, a new version of the firm's first prototype that has begun road testing. Through this new branch, the electronics giant "intends to explore entry into the EV market," it said in a statement.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saudi Arabian Telco#Investing Com#The Tata Group#Tata#Tata Communications#Security Services#Sdwan
investing.com

ASM Technologies' Stock Zooms Over 160% in A Month: Details Here

Investing.com -- Shares of the IT service management company ASM Technologies Ltd (BO: ASMT ) ended 5% higher at Rs 687 apiece, locked in the upper circuit for the 12th consecutive session on the BSE on Wednesday, trading at a fresh all-time high. As per the company’s management, the uptick...
STOCKS
thefastmode.com

Telcos Set to Tap $200B Edge Computing Market by 2026, Says STL Partners

KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, in partnership with STL Partners, a leading telecoms consulting and analyst firm, has published a new report outlining the key strategies operators should adopt to accelerate their go-to-market strategy for edge computing. Based on a series of in-depth interviews with operators and...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Saudi Arabia
investing.com

2 Gas Companies to Watch Out For

The Indian oil and gas sector is one of the core industries that play an essential role in developing other sectors in the economy. Therefore, the demand for oil and gas will grow more, making the industry favorable for investment. The government has allowed 100% FDI in the natural gas and petroleum sector to fulfil the increasing energy demand. Today's industry attracts foreign and domestic investment, as can be seen by the presence of Reliance Industries (NS: RELI ) and Cairn India (NS: CAIL ).
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

'Ocean battery' targets renewable energy dilemma

A wind turbine sitting idle on a calm day or spinning swiftly when power demand is already met poses a problem for renewables, and is one researchers think can be tackled under the sea. - Get rid of fossil fuels - FLASC, a spin-off of the University of Malta, has a system that uses renewably made electricity to pump water into a chamber that contains under-pressure air, which can then turn a hydraulic turbine to generate power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Pakistan national carrier inches closer to full international flights

Pakistan's national carrier now meets global safety standards, the country's aviation minister said Thursday, but the airline still needs authorities in Europe and the United States to lift a ban before it can resume flights to major Western destinations. Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) was decertified by the world's civil aviation authority in 2020 after one of its Airbus A-320s crashed while landing at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, killing all but two of the 99 passengers and crew. Flight 8303 damaged its engines when the pilots attempted to land without the undercarriage lowered, and crashed into a crowded neighbourhood while circling for a second attempt. The accident was attributed to pilot error as a result of the crew being out of action for months, having been grounded by the coronavirus epidemic.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SlashGear

Verizon sets a C-Band 5G deadline: Why that’s a big deal

High-speed 5G connectivity is about to roll out in the US in a major way, making it possible for far more consumers to access the faster data speeds increasingly supported by new devices. The White House has announced a major agreement between government agencies and the two largest carriers in the US, Verizon and AT&T, that should work in everyone’s … Continue reading
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy