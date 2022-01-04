ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeadAngel Releases Real-Time Data Cleansing to Manage Junk Leads

By MTS Staff Writer
martechseries.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeadAngel announces the release of real-time data cleansing capabilities where leads can be de-duped, cleansed & matched against CRM & virtual accounts. Leads can also be converted into a new contact (and account if needed), or...

martechseries.com

martechseries.com

Rockerbox Measures Over $1.5 Billion in Total Ad Spend in 2021 to Enable Data-Driven Marketing at the World’s Leading DTC Brands

Customer growth, platform innovations and new partnerships propel market momentum in record-setting year. Rockerbox, the leading marketing measurement platform for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, announced today that 2021 resulted in record-setting growth, including measuring over $1.5 billion in total marketing spend across its customer base. The company now serves over 150 of the world’s leading e-commerce companies, such as FIGS, On, Tracksmith, and Rothy’s.
ECONOMY
phoronix.com

WirePlumber 0.4.6 Released For Managing PipeWire

Helping make PipeWire suitable for the Linux desktop so quickly has been WirePlumber as a more featureful alternative to PipeWire's default session manager. Out today is WirePlumber 0.4.6 as the latest step forward on that front. 2022 will hopefully be the year that we find PipeWire to be common among...
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

Event Software Leaders MeetingPlay and Aventri Merge, Eric Lochner Named New CEO

This new technology powerhouse will offer a breadth of innovation and a complete event management solution for the full event planning lifecycle. Today, market leading event software companies MeetingPlay and Aventri announce that they have merged and received a growth equity investment from Sunstone Partners and Camden Partners. Combining the strengths of both companies, they will forge a new path as the dominant, full-service event software provider.
SOFTWARE
#B2b Marketing#Marketing Automation#Cleansed#Marketing Strategies#Leadangel#Crm Virtual#Martech Interview#Co Founder#Switcher Studio Tech
martechseries.com

CAST Delivers Real-Time Open Source Insights Directly In Chrome Browsers

The ubiquitous use of open-source components in custom-built applications creates intellectual property and security risks for business owners and corporate legal teams. CAST Highlight provides an effective, fast-rollout alternative or complement to traditional Software Composition Analysis (SCA) products for controlling the risks inherent in open-source software across entire application portfolios.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Ateliere Creative Technologies and Synamedia Partner to Bring Low Latency OTT Streaming and On-Demand Solutions to Market

The partnership enables video service providers to deliver seamlessly integrated viewer experiences. Ateliere Creative Technologies announced that Synamedia is integrating Ateliere’s technologies into its VIVID Workflow-as-a-Service portfolio (WaaS) for enhanced delivery of low latency OTT (over-the-top) solutions. The partnership brings new integrated streaming and on-demand offerings to the market, giving video service providers a competitive advantage for attracting and retaining subscribers by providing a streamlined and simplified viewing experience across all screens.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Miaozhen Systems Reports: China Social Marketing Investment to Increase 18% in 2022

Miaozhen Systems (“Miaozhen”), a third-party technology company providing enterprises with marketing growth solutions based on big data and AI technology, has released two major reports evaluating and predicting upcoming social marketing and social influencer trends in 2022. The reports — China Social & Content Marketing Trends 2022 and...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

PrizeLogic Named in “Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services” Report by Independent Research Firm

Incentivized engagement company recognized amongst consumer data marketing service providers. PrizeLogic, the leading incentivized engagement company whose clients include PepsiCo, Molson Coors, Lowe’s and Samsung, today announced its inclusion in Forrester’s Now Tech: Consumer Data Marketing Services, Q1 2022 report. The Forrester report identified consumer data marketing service...
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

FormAssembly Celebrates Biggest Product Transformation Yet with “New Year, New Us” Initiative

Data Collection Solution Launches into 2022 with Improved Platform and Branding. FormAssembly, a leader in enterprise data collection, is kicking off the new year with its “New Year, New Us” initiative to celebrate the release of FormAssembly Workflow, the company’s biggest product transformation yet. Not only has the company transformed from a form-focused solution to a comprehensive data collection workflow builder, but the company has also introduced a new look with updated colors and a brand-new logo. These changes signify a new chapter in FormAssembly’s history for employees and customers alike.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Marin Software Announces Amazon DSP Integration to Expand Amazon Advertising Solutions

Brands can now access Amazon DSP alongside sponsored ads, through the MarinOne cross-channel ad management platform. Marin Software, a leading provider of digital marketing software for performance-driven advertisers and agencies, today announced an integration with Amazon Ads’ demand-side platform (DSP). The integration will allow brands to easily manage, measure, and optimize their Amazon Advertising campaigns – from Sponsored Products, Sponsored Brands, and Sponsored Display to display, video, and audio ads – all within the MarinOne platform.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

How Tulix Is Disrupting the Streaming Market with End-to-End Video Delivery Solutions

As the demand for online content booms, Tulix is bringing people together with its top-of-the-line streaming services and the release of its new platform, Gia.TV. The global streaming market is a massive industry. Expanding at a rate of more than 20% per year, it is expected to be worth more than 223 billion dollars by 2028, according to a market research report by Grand View Research. Not intimidated by the competition of media titans, up-and-coming streaming service company Tulix is disrupting the highly saturated streaming market and gaining popularity with the release of its new platform, Gia.TV.
TV & VIDEOS
martechseries.com

PSOhub Ranks Among Best Project Management Software Tools for 2022

PSOhub ranks as one of the best project management software tools for 2022, according to user feedback from over 40 countries and recent G2 listings. PSOhub ranks as one of the best project management software tools for 2022, according to user feedback from over 40 countries and recent G2 listings.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Ronn Torossian, 5WPR CEO Predicts B2B Marketing Trends in 2022

Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR predicts leading 2022 B2B trends. Torossian says it’s safe to assume that most of the marketing approaches that B2B companies adopted throughout the pandemic are going to continue to influence campaign measurements. While those companies must adjust for any changing circumstances and adapt their strategies, things aren’t going to go back to the way they were before the pandemic.
MARKETS
martechseries.com

Spok Rated as #1 Secure Healthcare Provider Communications Platform for the Fifth Consecutive Year

Voted top-rated secure communications platform by healthcare industry clients in Black Book Industry 2022 Survey. Spok, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Spok Holdings, Inc. and a leader in healthcare communications, earned top honors for the fifth consecutive year in a survey of healthcare industry clients by Black Book Research on top-rated secure communications platforms.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Edamam Reaches 100,000 API Subscribers and Relaunches Its B2B Offering at CES 2022

Edamam’s relaunches its website with a clear focus on businesses and developers as its industry leading nutrition data APIs reach 100,000 subscribers. Edamam, a nutrition data company serving food, health, and wellness sectors with its API solutions, announced today at CES 2022 the relaunch of its website as it reached 100,000 subscribers to its industry leading APIs.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

ADA Itemizes BigCommerce Development Companies Jan’22

This listing by ADA proves that your worth is independent of your work!. BigCommerce is a cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for e-commerce, the choice for brands like PayPal, GE, Toyota, Ben and Jerry’s, Walmart, etc. It is a hosted platform that handles large catalogues and integrates with marketplaces like Amazon and eBay – without a single line of code. This SaaS software lets merchants access their website from any web browser, with hosting, setting up, or infrastructure maintenance for its users, offering a lower total cost of ownership. But the merchants don’t have access to the software’s code like an open-source platform.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

Engaging Audiences in a Cookieless World

Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jeff Lortz, CEO at Creator by Zmags. The Value of First-Party Data for Engaging Audiences. Marketers understand that direct, first-party data has the greatest potential to deliver successful advertising campaigns without third-party cookies. By embracing a cookieless world and leveraging first-party data with AI and machine learning offers the possibilities of engaging appropriate audiences in the most effective manner. And as many are aware, the third-party cookie has been in decline for some time because a significant portion, such as Safari and Firefox environments, already are devoid of third-party cookies. As the industry addresses the demise of third-party cookies it is time to start experimenting with alternative approaches and integrating their first-party data strategies now.
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

SiteSeer Technologies Partners with PlaceIQ for Deeper Location Intelligence

SiteSeer Pro users now have access to location data from PlaceIQ to inform customer foot traffic, business health, and the places consumers visit. SiteSeer Technologies, creator of SiteSeer Professional site selection software and Void Analysis Pro, has partnered with PlaceIQ, a leading data and technology provider. SiteSeer Professional’s new suite of features powered by PlaceIQ data will offer retailers, chain businesses, shopping center brokers and developers, and economic development professionals insights into where a business’s visitors come from and where else they shop, to evaluate, compare and rank potential sites, shopping centers or competitors.
SOFTWARE
martechseries.com

Mediaocean Announces Findings from 2021 Market Research and 2022 Outlook Report

Year-end Survey of 250+ Advertising and Media Executives Highlights Challenges and Opportunities for Omnichannel Marketers. Mediaocean, the mission-critical platform for omnichannel advertising, has released its 2021 Market Report and 2022 Outlook. The inaugural year-end report highlights the rapidly-growing challenges regarding omnichannel measurement and the massive boom of connected TV (CTV), among other trends conveyed by today’s industry leaders.
MARKETS

