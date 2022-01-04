LeadAngel Releases Real-Time Data Cleansing to Manage Junk Leads

Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jeff Lortz, CEO at Creator by Zmags. The Value of First-Party Data for Engaging Audiences. Marketers understand that direct, first-party data has the greatest potential to deliver successful advertising campaigns without third-party cookies. By embracing a cookieless world and leveraging first-party data with AI and machine learning offers the possibilities of engaging appropriate audiences in the most effective manner. And as many are aware, the third-party cookie has been in decline for some time because a significant portion, such as Safari and Firefox environments, already are devoid of third-party cookies. As the industry addresses the demise of third-party cookies it is time to start experimenting with alternative approaches and integrating their first-party data strategies now.

