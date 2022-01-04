PlayStation Now Adds Six New Games for January

A new bundle has hit Fanatical with the goal of providing a few different tiers with a wide variety of game options. Buyers can enjoy three games for $9.99, five games for $14.99, or seven games for $19.99 with a variety of genres offered up. The games available to choose from include Everhood, Immortal Realms, The Falconeer and its Hunter content, Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Before Your Eyes, Iratus, Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate II, Creepy Tale 2, Those Who Remain, BlackSad, Syrian Warfare, Untrailed, Act of Aggression, Wargame, Lethal League Blaze, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Infectonator Apocalypse 3, and Mini Motor Racing X.
