ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

PlayStation Now Adds Six New Games for January

By Jacob Bukacek on January 3, 2022
hardcoregamer.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the success and popularity of Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, many have wondered why Sony hasn’t tried to do something similar. Well, they sort of have. The company launched the PS Plus...

hardcoregamer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PS Plus January Free Games Confirmed – Will They Beat PlayStation Now?

PlayStation Now will lose some great games next month and fans are curious to see if Sony has any big plans to replace them. January’s free PS Plus games have already been confirmed to include a day one launch in Deep Rock Galactic, which will launch alongside Dirt 5 and Persona 5 Strikers.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: PlayStation Now games for January 2022: Mortal Kombat 11, Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, Fury Unleashed

PlayStation Now is kicking off the new year with six distinct games, all playable starting tomorrow, January 4. Let’s get straight in with a closer look at each title. Enter a new era of kombat with the 11th installment of the iconic fighting franchise – and reveal the consequences of Raiden’s actions dating back to the dawn of the bone-crunching series. Witness the manipulation of time itself as new characters enter the fray with the power to twist the flow of the battle, buy themselves precious seconds, and get the upper hand. Battle-hardened warriors encounter their former selves, Time Quakes shake up matches, and everything you thought you knew about Mortal Kombat will be challenged as the all-powerful force behind the brutal tournament reveals herself.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Playstation Now#Xbox Game Pass#The Ps Plus Collection#Ps Now Service
GAMINGbible

New Horizon Game Announced Alongside PlayStation VR2

Damn kids with their technology. Oculus Rift this, PlayStation VR that. If PS VR is that good, why don’t they make a PS VR2? Wait, hang on…. So, yeah, that’s one way to kick of 2022. And yes, that’s actually its name - the PlayStation VR2, alongside a new VR controller, the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller. It keeps things simple, I suppose?
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Gran Turismo 7 Releases Three New Screenshots

Polyphony Digital continues to slowly drip out content for the upcoming Gran Turismo 7. The latest content comes in the form of three new screenshots from a legendary track that dates back to the original game in the series. High Speed Ring saw quite the overhaul in Gran Turismo 6 as compared to how it looked the years before. These latest screenshots show some iconic spots on the track while showcasing the lighting and details of the environment. Gran Turismo 7 will launch on March 4 for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Rainbow Six Extraction Coming Day One to PC, Xbox Game Pass

Ubisoft has announced that Rainbow Six Extraction will be joining Rainbow Six Siege on both PC and Xbox Game Pass, but as a day one addition to the service. This will be the first time the franchise has had a day one launch on a subscription service on consoles and will give many a reason to try the series out for the first time with a revamped approach to the series. Extraction is a more sci-fi-influenced version of Siege and should serve to give folks wanting a more fantastical setting something to enjoy while still retaining the depth of the normal game. Extraction launches on PS4, PS5, Amazon Luna, Google Stadia, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series consoles on January 20.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Every PlayStation Studios game you can play on PC right now

Sony has some of the best console exclusives and slowly they’ve been bringing their PlayStation Studios titles to PC. As it currently stands, there are a handful of PlayStation Studios-published games available to play on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store. Here’s the list of PlayStation games you currently play on PC (as of December 31, 2021).
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
PlayStation
NewsBreak
SONY
heypoorplayer.com

Game Pass Adds Another Heavy Hitter As Rainbow Six Extraction Enlists

Rainbow Six fans have a lot to be excited about this month. While Rainbow Six Siege turned things around after a shaky start and has thrived for many years, it released more than six years ago. Rainbow Six Extraction, set to release January 20th, opens a new chapter for the series. Today we found out that this chapter will start on Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Samsung Unveils New Gaming Hub for Televisions

Samsung has unveiled new integration for game streaming platforms directly on its new line of televisions. At CES 2022, owners of new select Samsung televisions can expect NVIDIA GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik and more to be easily accessible via the Samsung Gaming Hub. A new partnership was struck between Samsung and leading game streaming services as the Gaming Hub was created to support the gaming ecosystem and help build on the company’s legacy of delivering hardware and software for gaming experiences. Games will run on the Tyzen-powered hardware with a deep library being offered from all these services. The Samsung Gaming Hub also allows easier access to YouTube Gaming, easy controller pairing, and console-like gaming experience. This will launch later this year on select 2022 Samsung televisions.
ELECTRONICS
hardcoregamer.com

Sony Pulls the Veil Back on PlayStation VR2 and Sense Controllers

It’s been close to a year since Sony announced the existence of its second-generation VR hardware, but at the time information was practically nonexistent. The PlayStation VR2 was little more than a name, and even that was an assumption. The controllers got an official reveal a month later in March, and after that all was silence. As of today, though, the wait for more info is over, with Sony unveiling the basic hardware specs for its new headset. Information such as what the PSVR2 looks like, release date, whether it’s a wired or wireless headset, and price are still unknown, but on paper the hardware features are incredibly promising.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Why Annapurna Interactive is the Publisher to Watch in 2022

Welcome to 2022. And welcome on top, as I’m sure you’re all too familiar with, to this brief period in the year — in all years — where not much happens. New releases are scant, people are still attempting to keep to New Year resolutions and those willing enough to transcribe their thoughts into written form are, foolishly or otherwise, looking to predict the future. Or to put it in politer terms: suggesting what might be worthy of some modicum of one’s attention and focus over the next twelve months. Naturally you’ll have your own anticipated games, in much the same way we do, from a slew of sources. Or announcements you hope will materialize in some form — wishful thinking or not. And while individual games and their respective developers/studios should as always receive a bulk of the discussion, once in a while it’s the publishers who are deserving of a mention or two. Spot-lighting where they’ve come from and where they look to be heading as a new year rolls on in.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

PlayStation Sale UPDATE: New PS4 and PS5 deals now available

The latest PlayStation Store sale has been updated with new games and the list is worth checking out on PS4 and PS5 consoles. Round 2 of the PlayStation Store’s Holiday Sale promotion kicked off today and will be available until January 19, according to Sony’s latest blurb. And...
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

January Build Your Own Platinum Bundle Hits Fanatical

A new bundle has hit Fanatical with the goal of providing a few different tiers with a wide variety of game options. Buyers can enjoy three games for $9.99, five games for $14.99, or seven games for $19.99 with a variety of genres offered up. The games available to choose from include Everhood, Immortal Realms, The Falconeer and its Hunter content, Some Distant Memory, Taxi Chaos, Before Your Eyes, Iratus, Baldur’s Gate, Baldur’s Gate II, Creepy Tale 2, Those Who Remain, BlackSad, Syrian Warfare, Untrailed, Act of Aggression, Wargame, Lethal League Blaze, The Suicide of Rachel Foster, Infectonator Apocalypse 3, and Mini Motor Racing X.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Should Xbox Game Pass Be the Model for the Future?

It’s been about five years since Microsoft launched their Game Pass service for Xbox. The goal was seemingly to become a Netflix-like service for gaming, and thanks to Microsoft’s dedication to it, that’s more or less what Game Pass has become. What began as a selection of Xbox 360 titles and a handful of relatively new releases (like Gears of War 4) has ballooned into a gargantuan library filled with games ranging from ten years old to the hottest new releases, and it’s still only fifteen dollars a month.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Hidden Palace Drops Unreleased Prototypes for the New Year

Hidden Palace is known for sharing details on prototype builds of games and recently released a treasure trove of content. This time around there are nearly 180 prototype builds preserved and in the process of being documented. Most interestingly is that thirty of the prototypes uncovered are for unreleased titles....
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

HyperX Announces 300 Hour Gaming Headset

HyperX is raising the bar on the term “long play” with its latest headset unveiled at CES 2022. The Cloud Alpha Wireless will continue the Cloud line of headsets with a 300 hour battery life, which is undoubtedly the longest battery life of any headset on the market. The Cloud Alpha Wireless headset will include DTS Headphone:X along with improved and custom-designed Dual Chamber Technology and HyperX 50mm Drivers that are slimmer and lighter, but maintain the sound and performance of the original headset. The new Cloud Alpha Wireless will also offer soft, pliable leatherette ear cups, custom plush memory foam and a durable aluminum frame. A detachable noise-cancelling microphone is also included with on-board audio controls on the headset, itself.
RETAIL
hardcoregamer.com

Arcade1Up Announces Larger PRO Series Cabinets, Adds to Legacy Line

Arcade1Up continues to bring an at-home arcade experience for players and expanding on titles. During CES 2022, the company announced a new PRO Series cabinet that better replicates a true arcade machine. The first cabinet will include Killer Instinct, which the company has released previously. This premium cabinet will include a larger screen, larger scale cabinet, and upgrade components including joysticks and buttons. This will also offer a matching riser and include wi-fi compatibility for online multiplayer.
ELECTRONICS
hardcoregamer.com

Final Dying Light 2 Stay Human Dying 2 Know Episode Set for Mid-January

Techland today dropped the date for the final Dying 2 Know episode before the launch of Dying Light 2 Stay Human. Dying 2 Know kicked off May 27, 2021 with the promise of showcasing new gameplay and dropping new info about the game. Hosted by Jonah Scott, the voice of protagonist Aiden Caldwell, and Leah, viewers got to learn more about the game’s story, systems, mechanics, and characters throughout the year. Now, on January 13, the final Dying 2 Know drops as we quickly barrel towards the game’s full launch.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy