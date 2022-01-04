ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Sourdough starter

By Coj84
thefreshloaf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClarel, 24-31C is a normal temperature range for starters, ideal even. I keep mine at 27-33C after feeding them. If you want your starter to peak slower, then feed it 1:10 or 1:20 and keep it stiff (50%hydration), not soft (100%hydration). Adding 1-2% salt will slower the process as...

www.thefreshloaf.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Why You Should Never Melt Butter Before Making Scrambled Eggs

When it comes to the land of breakfast foods, eggs definitely reign supreme. If you are a savory over sweet individual, nothing tastes better than hot eggs in the morning, whether you like them poached, scrambled, hard-boiled, or fried. Not only do they keep you feeling full longer than toast or cereal, they come in so many different flavors and varieties. From a luxurious eggs Benedict to a decadent shakshuka or a simple egg white omelette, you can order them in so many different combinations for a wildly different breakfast experience every time.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Throw Your Cheese Away Immediately If You Notice This

Just because you spot a bit of mold on your cheese doesn't automatically mean you should toss it in the trash, but it is important to know when to cut your losses. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, "mold is sometimes intentionally added to many cheeses as part of the ripening process." Think blue cheese and gorgonzola. Deciding what to save and what to discard depends more on the type of cheese involved. Business Insider explains that "when it comes to cheese, perishability has a lot to do with the moisture it contains."
FOOD SAFETY
thecountrycook.net

Old Fashioned Bread Pudding

A classic recipe, this Old Fashioned Bread Pudding is easily made with chunks of French bread coated in a deliciously spiced custard! Perfect for a dessert, breakfast or brunch!. A CLASSIC AND EASY DESSERT. Bread Pudding has been a favorite sweet recipe for centuries. There are so many different flavors...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sourdough Bread#Yeast Bread#Bacteria#Weather#Food Drink#Sd
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
FIRST For Women

Sprinkling This Spice on Your Eggs in the Morning Can Curb Cravings All Day Long

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food: From scrambled to poached, the protein-packed food pairs well with just about any savory grain or starch (think toast, quinoa, potatoes, or brown rice) and can keep you feeling satisfied for a long time. But if you like to snack between meals, even enjoying a filling breakfast might not be enough to break the habit. But here’s a simple way to stop those cravings: add cayenne pepper to your next plate of eggs!
FOOD & DRINKS
My Baking Addiction

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole

Hash Brown Breakfast Casserole is a savory make-ahead breakfast perfect for holiday mornings. Prep it the night before and bake it off in the morning for an easy way to feed a crowd. One of my very favorite things about Christmas morning is Christmas breakfast. After opening gifts, we stay...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mistakes Everyone Makes With Frozen Waffles

Sometimes, you wake up on a Sunday with plenty of energy, decide to visit the farmers' market to get some fresh eggs and produce, and whip up a healthy breakfast as the birds sing outside your window. If you can manage that kind of breakfast more than once a week, we envy you — because for most of us, breakfast is just another task to complete in our mad dash from our beds to the office, no more eventful than flossing or making sure the cat is fed. On these types of mornings, breakfast is comprised not of a beautiful frittata brimming with fresh veg, but is rather stashed somewhere in the back of the freezer. And one freezer breakfast rises above all the rest: the humble frozen waffle.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Daily South

Should You Wash Rice?

Rice, whether as a crispy side dish or one-pot meal of chicken-and-wild rice casserole, is always a go-to pantry staple. However, it's not without controversy, and it all boils down to should you wash your rice prior to cooking? We tapped Ed Kernan, Manager Culinary Operations at Sur La Table and Chef Masatomo "Masa" Hamaya of O-Ku to share their take on the rice-washing debate.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

Five delicious - but realistic - tips to make pasta dishes healthier

As a nearly perfect dish, especially when it’s topped with a marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese or a creamy alfredo, it’s no wonder that pasta is a commonly preferred food of choice. And while this high-carb meal isn’t the only food that one should be having every day, it isn’t always easy to turn away from a pasta diet.Fortunately, there are some easy ways to put a healthy and delicious spin on the beloved dish. So, the next time you’re out shopping for pasta ingredients, there are a few things you may want to add to your list.Add some veggiesWhile...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

10 best outdoor pizza ovens that are definitely worth your dough

There’s a kind of alchemy involved in making pizza at home using one of the many outdoor pizza ovens that are currently available. Watching the raw ingredients turn into mouth-watering, smoky slices is a culinary delight, so you need a product that you can guarantee will make the most of all your hard work in the kitchen every time you fire it up.Crucially, heat is everything when it comes to good pizza and the oven needs to hit the high temperatures needed to cook the dough (usually around 500C) without taking too long to warm up. The oven should also...
RESTAURANTS
One Green Planet

From Double Chocolate Sourdough to One Pot Portobello Stew: Our Top Eight Vegan Recipes of the Day!

Ready, set, recipes! Here are our just published, fresh-out-the-mill recipes in one convenient place! These are the top vegan recipes of the day, and are now a part of the thousands of recipes on our Food Monster App! Our newest recipes includes sourdough and crumb cakes so if you’re looking for something new and delicious, these recipes are it!
RECIPES
thefreshloaf.com

Starter dome visible, but not yet double in size

I’m preparing some levain for a loaf. My levain is 50% bread flour and 50% whole grain at 1:1:1 ratio. Two and a half hours into the feeding there is a visible dome in the levain, but it hasn’t quite doubled in volume. Has it peaked or should...
FOOD & DRINKS
thefreshloaf.com

100% Whole Wheat Black and White Sesame Seed Sourdough Hokkaido Milk Bread

We are visiting my in-laws for Christmas, it has been so long since we’ve done this, and we have to bring bread right? A baker cannot arrive empty handed. So with my sister in law’s taste in mind I had to bake a sandwich bread. She practically lives on buttered toast. To try to make a variation on my other whole wheat Hokkaido loaves I decided to add my favourite seeds to this loaf, black and white sesame seeds. I realized it has been ages since I’ve added seeds to my breads so it was long overdue. I reduce the dough weight a bit to compensate for the addition of the seeds. I added the seeds after the dough was moderately developed. The rest is my usual MO.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy