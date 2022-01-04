ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Saudi non-oil private sector growth slows amid concerns over Omicron - PMI

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JEJfL_0dcBLyru00

DUBAI, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector grew last month at the slowest pace since March, marking its 16th consecutive month of expansion, amid rising concern over the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, a survey showed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 53.9 in December from 56.9 in November, marking solid growth but falling well below 2021's average of 55.8 and the series average of 56.8.

Growth in output slowed, with the subindex at 57.3 in December compared with 61.7 in November.

Growth in new orders weakened for a third straight month to hit its slowest pace since March, while the expansion in new export orders slowed to an eight-month low.

"The latest data pointed to particularly sharp slowdowns in new order growth across manufacturing and services, as panelists often commented on canceled bookings and weaker client demand," said David Owen, economist at survey compiler IHS Markit.

This led to a faster decrease in outstanding work as businesses had more time to complete orders. Sufficient capacity to deal with the workloads also meant a drop in the employment subindex to a four-month low, only fractionally above the neutral 50 mark.

Sentiment for future output weakened for a third consecutive month, with the subindex slipping to 53.6 in December from 56.3 in November, with just 8% of firms surveyed optimistic about output growth over the next year.

"The slower pace of economic recovery prompted firms to give a weaker projection for future output, with confidence slipping to an 18-month low. Alongside the Omicron variant, faster inflation and strong competition were also mentioned by companies with a downbeat outlook," Owen said.

Reporting by Doyinsola Oladipo; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Construction sector growth slows as new restrictions hold back recovery

Growth in the UK’s construction sector continued in December but slowed to its lowest since September as some firms said rising Covid-19 cases and new restrictions “held back” the sector’s recovery.The closely followed IHS Markit CIPS UK Construction purchasing managers’ index hit a reading 54.3 for last month, down from 55.5 in November.Any reading above 50 is seen as growth.A consensus of analysts had forecast a reading of 54 for the month.The slowdown came as the Government launched new Plan B restrictions telling people to work from home where possible following a surge in coronavirus cases driven by the spread...
CONSTRUCTION
froggyweb.com

Omicron slows growth of UK construction in December – PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Growth in Britain’s construction sector cooled in December as the Omicron variant of coronavirus spread, a survey showed on Friday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a three-month low of 54.3 in December from 55.5 in November. A Reuters poll of economists had pointed to a reading of 54.0.
CONSTRUCTION
Reuters

Canadian dollar notches 'overdue' gains after upbeat jobs data

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as stronger-than-expected domestic jobs data helped it make up some lost ground from earlier in the week when it was unable to benefit from a rally in crude oil prices. The loonie was 0.8% higher...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Owen
Shropshire Star

Hospitality firms saw Omicron hit in December as service sector growth slowed

The closely watched IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services PMI survey was 53.6 last month, from 58.5 in November. Problems faced by the travel, leisure and hospitality businesses across the UK deepened last month, according to a respected monthly survey. Growth in the service sector slowed to its lowest point since February,...
INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil steadies as supply constraints counter omicron concerns

Oil steadied as supply constraints from OPEC+ to the U.S. offset concerns over the impact of a severe COVID-19 outbreak in China and the prospect of tightening monetary policy. Futures held near $78 a barrel in New York after recouping earlier losses. A deep-freeze in Canada and Northern U.S. is...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Sector#Omicron#Pmi#Covid#Ihs Markit#Subindex
Reuters

Irish services sector growth slows sharply again in Dec -PMI

DUBLIN, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Growth in Ireland's service sector slowed sharply for the second successive month in December as firms reported that a rising wave of COVID-19 infections was dampening demand, a survey found on Wednesday. The AIB IHS Markit Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) dropped to 55.4 from 59.3...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Spain's service activity slows in Dec as Omicron spreads -PMI

MADRID, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Activity in Spain's services sector grew in December at the slowest pace since April as the fast-spreading Omicron variant of COVID-19 shook consumer confidence and demand, a survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) of services companies, which account for around half...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Middle East
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Saudi Arabia
Reuters

French manufacturing growth slowed less than first thought in Dec -PMI

PARIS, Jan 3 (Reuters) - French manufacturing growth slowed a little less than initially thought in December, a survey showed on Monday, helped by new orders and some improvements in the supply-chain situation. Data compiler IHS Markit said its final Purchasing Managers' Index for December dipped to 55.6 points from...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil settles higher despite Omicron concerns

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Oil prices settled higher on Tuesday, with Brent crude ending the session near $80 a barrel despite the rapid spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, supported by supply outages and expectations that U.S. inventories fell last week. Brent crude settled up 34 cents, or 0.4%, at...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
omahanews.net

Contrary to experts, UK economic growth slowed before Omicron struck

LONDON, England: The UK economy slowed in July and September, according to newly released figures. During the third quarter before Omicron struck, the nation's economy grew at 1.1 percent, rather than the projected 1.3 percent, reports the Office for National Statistics (ONS). The ONS said the reason for the weaker...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

269K+
Followers
263K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy