Attorney General Merrick Garland on Wednesday said the Department of Justice would continue to pursue those responsible for the January 6 insurrection “at any level,” vowing that the charges brought against more than 725 people in the year since the attack on the Capitol “will not be our last”.In remarks to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the worst attack on the Capitol since the 1814 Burning of Washington, Mr Garland appeared to acknowledge critics who’ve accused him of holding back on charging anyone in former president Donald Trump’s inner circle – or Mr Trump himself – for roles they may...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO