Canada court: Iran should pay families over plane shootdown

By Associated Press
Minneapolis Star Tribune
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI, United Arab Emirates — A court in Canada has ruled that Iran should pay about $84 million in punitive damages to families of six people with Canadian citizenship or residency who were killed in the Iranian military's downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane in 2020. The military's...

