Is reluctance to prescribe certain medications warranted?
3 days ago
DEAR DR. ROACH: Recently, I’ve noted within the medical community a dramatic increase in resistance to prescribing opioids and benzodiazepines at the same time. I have been taking one 0.5 mg clonazepam at night for insomnia and one, or at the most two, 5 mg Percocet per day for pain as...
Several studies in recent years have documented how opioid prescribing has declined significantly in the United States, with per capita consumption of opioid medication recently falling to its lowest level in two decades. For the first time, a new study by the RAND Corporation breaks the decline down by medical...
The volume of prescription opioids dispensed from retail pharmacies declined by 21% from 2008 to 2018, but the decline was not uniform across geographic areas, among types of patients, or by type of prescriber, according to a new RAND Corporation study. The study, published by the Annals of Internal Medicine,...
DEAR DR. ROACH: Would it be reasonable for me to ask the tech to aspirate the plunger when I go for a vaccine? I understand that the veins in the shoulder are rarely accessible to an IM needle, but still, I would not mind the extra 5 to 10 seconds of discomfort while the tech looks to see if blood has appeared because the needle is in a vein. And I have heard it is desirable to keep the COVID vaccine in particular spot. If the tech refuses, do I walk away and try elsewhere? — R.A.
Newswise — Recent guidelines have restricted aspirin use in the primary prevention of cardiovascular disease to patients under 70, and more recent guidance to patients under 60. Yet, the risks of heart attacks and strokes increase markedly with age. There has been considerable confusion from recently reported results of...
29th, Governor Kathy Hochul signed into law A.336-A/S.2966-A, requiring medical professionals to co-prescribe an opioid antagonist, such as naloxone, with new opioid prescriptions when certain patient risk factors are present. This legislation was sponsored by Assemblyman Edward C. Braunstein (D-Bayside) and Senator Pete Harckham and passed both Houses with bipartisan support last spring.
A study by researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences of GP-delivered medication for older people led to an overall reduction in the number of medicines prescribed. The research, published in PLOS Medicine, was led by Professor Susan Smith and Dr. Caroline McCarthy of the Department of General...
HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford HealthCare is rolling out a new tool in the fight against COVID-19: Pfizer’s anti-viral pill called Paxlovid. The healthcare system received its first shipment of the drug this week, which can be taken at home as a treatment by people at risk of severe disease.
One of the complaints that patients present with in our office is an uncomfortable tingling sensation, usually in their hands or feet. The typical complaint is that their hands or feet have a disturbing sensation that they may describe as “feeling like my funny bone has been hit.” Occasionally they will describe it as “numbness.”
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – In an effort to reduce the demand for COVID-19 testing, the state’s health department has updated its guidance on who should get tested.
According to the department, there are certain groups who are at an increased risk for severe illness or death from COVID-19.
They include adults 65 and older; those with medical conditions like cancer, diabetes, and chronic lung disease; and those with weakened immune systems. Pregnant women are also listed in this group.
These individuals should get tested as soon as they experience symptoms of COVID-19. They may also need monoclonal antibody or antiviral drug treatments and other medical treatment as necessary.
People with symptoms who are not in the high-risk groups should get tested and seek medical attention only if necessary.
Many individuals with COVID-19 may have no symptoms or a mild illness. If they get symptoms, they should avoid contact with others.
Finally, people who have been exposed to COVID-19, but have no symptoms should not get tested, since its unlikely to have any clinical benefits, according to the department.
In public remarks this week, Gov. Ron DeSantis and his surgeon general Joseph Ladapo have ignored COVID vaccinations, instead aggressively embracing post-infection treatments, including some not authorized by national health authorities. In press conferences, DeSantis and Ladapo promoted the use of monoclonal antibody therapies, newly approved antiviral pills, and experimental drugs in clinical trials for […]
New stimulant and anxiolytic/sedative-hypnotic use among Canadian children took a significant nosedive during the COVID-19 pandemic. On the other hand, new antidepressant use among kids rose by the end of 2020 -- passing pre-pandemic levels. (JAMA Pediatrics) Depression was tied to an increased risk for new-onset atrial fibrillation in a...
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we continue to try to combat the pandemic, Steven and Colleen Pardi of The Ilion Medicine Shoppe are working to not only get the community tested for COVID-19, but provide Monoclonal Antibody treatment at their wellness clinic at Francesca’s Banquet and Catering Hall. “Many people have said that I really […]
In a new study from The University of Manchester, researchers reported the first results of an early trial of a multivariant COVID-19 vaccine booster. They found the booster could drive a comprehensive immune response. They found the vaccine has strong levels of neutralizing antibodies, similar to approved mRNA vaccines, but...
An anorexic woman was found dead at home after doctors failed to monitor her condition during lockdown, an inquest heard. Louise Cooper, 44, died from severe malnutrition after suffering from an eating disorder 'for many years' and had an 'extremely low' body mass index (BMI), the hearing was told. A...
