Is it OK to contact former girlfriends? Ask partner first

 3 days ago

Dear Annie: When I was a 21-year-old assistant English instructor (an “intern”) at a summer program for high school seniors in New Hampshire, I developed an interest in one of the students. She was 18. The relationship was completely chaste. I’m not kidding. I never touched her, and she never touched...

brides.com

36 Questions to Ask Your Partner That Lead to Love

Everyone wants a magical formula to fall in love. Wouldn't it be great if there was a guaranteed, scientifically proven exercise to build true connection and romance? That doesn't exist exactly, but there is at least one way to try and take matters into your own hands. Art Aron, Ph.D.,...
Daily Mining Gazette

Words to avoid when consoling a friend; think first

Dear Annie: My husband and I enjoy your column and often read it out loud to each other and discuss possible answers before reading your response. In regard to “Grossed Out in Georgia,” about the brother-in-law who licked his fingers or plate to “get every drop of dinner,” we would counter that the writer simply wait until it starts to happen and then immediately remark: “Oh, George! Let me get you some more! I am so happy you like my cooking!” Then she could jump up and hold her hand out for his plate, ready to serve him a bit more. Maybe he really likes her cooking and he doesn’t eat as well when he’s on his own! She could even make some extra for him to take home when he leaves. Or maybe just mentioning it will snap him into awareness of what he’s doing. — Being Proactive.
glamourmagazine.co.uk

As 2022 is set to be a huge year for weddings, people are asking if it's ever OK to throw a child-free wedding

The weddings are coming. Signature cocktails are being tested, name puns drafted, cardstock carted to the printers. Couples, making up for lost time, are planning the biggest wedding year since the 1980s, with marriages in the US up a whopping 50% from 2020, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Happiest days will happen, again and again, all year long.
Daily Mining Gazette

Unbalanced dinner bill

Dear Annie: My wife and I have been friends with this couple for over 10 years. We met when our kids were in grade school. We would get together with this couple regularly over the years for dinner and drinks, while the kids would stay at home. When we go...
Daily Mining Gazette

Let your children fly

Dear Annie: I cried when I was reading the letters from parents about not letting go of their children in college. My mother was so strict with me that I was not even allowed to go to college. A new local college was opened the year I graduated from high...
Daily Mining Gazette

I can’t continue being a caregiver

Dear Annie: Our son has been married to a lovely girl for over 20 years. She is a daughter-in-law everyone should have. She cares for us; she keeps a gracious home; she is a good mother. My problem is with her mother. We see them two or three times a...
Beaverton Valley Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: Out with the old

Reading through Mom's old address book is like going back in time, Pamela Loxley Drake writes.The old address book. It bulged with small slips of paper that were layered on each page. The book was years old. A history of all the people who passed through the farm. A family tree of perhaps a hundred families or more. Who would want Mom's old address book? The older two Loxley girls did not want the old book. So, for some curious reason, I took it. Little did I realize the treasure I brought home from the farm back the lane. Mom...
nbc15.com

Former girlfriend, physicians testify in Chandler Halderson trial

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More witnesses testified Thursday in the trial of a Dane County man accused of killing his parents, including his girlfriend at the time and doctors who met with Chandler Halderson after he received a concussion. Trial began Tuesday with testimony from Dulce Mellender, the mother of...
