On January 2, the Hammington family shared their heartfelt farewell to KBS’s “The Return of Superman”!. The Hammington family have been on the show since 2016. Sam Hammington won the Top Excellence in Variety Award at the 2018 KBS Entertainment Awards, and he won the Daesang along with the other “The Return of Superman” fathers at the 2019 KBS Entertainment Awards. On November 19, it was confirmed that the family would be stepping down from the show, and Sam Hammington personally thanked fans for their support after the announcement.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 4 DAYS AGO