Boris Johnson has suggested he is set to stick with Plan B measures in England amid increasing numbers of Covid cases, concerns over the return of schools and hospitals possibly becoming overwhelmed.Other countries in the UK have tougher restrictions in place.Here is a look at the current state of play regarding Covid-19:– What do the numbers say?More than 200,000 lab-confirmed daily Covid-19 cases were recorded in England and Scotland for the first time on Tuesday.However, these figures contain some delayed reporting of cases because of the holiday period.NHS England said a total of 15,044 people were in hospital with Covid-19...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO