The Health Minister has urged people to get their booster vaccine after more than 30,000 cases of Covid-19 were recorded in Northern Ireland in just four days.Robin Swann said the figures were “deeply concerning” and would put further pressure on the healthcare service.Mr Swann pointed to data showing that unvaccinated individuals aged 50 and over were almost 30 times as likely to need a hospital admission with Covid-19 than those who had received all three doses.Faced with this very real threat, getting your booster dose right now is the single most important step you can takeRobin Swann, Health MinisterHe said:...

