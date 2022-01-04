ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betty White's agent slams COVID-19 booster speculation

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty White died "peacefully in her sleep". The 'Golden Girls' star passed away on New Year's Eve...

While fans continue to mourn the loss of Betty White, here is the 99-year-old Hollywood icon’s reported net worth at the time of her death on New Year’s Eve 2021. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Betty White’s net worth at the time of her death was $75 million. The website reports that White’s acting career spanned nearly eight decades. She was claimed to be the longest-standing television entertainer of all time.
Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
Viral posts claiming late comedy legend Betty White said she received COVID Booster jab 3 days before her death are doing rounds on social media. The last day of 2021 saw the demise of America's favorite actress, Betty White at the age of 99. The 'Golden Girls' Star was only a few weeks short of turning 100. Fans flooded social media with tributes to the legendary artist. Betty White's death gave rise to some controversies as well.
Ever since Betty White's death on Dec. 31, friends and fans have been sharing stories about how the Hollywood legend was just as wonderful In real life as she seemed on the silver screen. In a new update from her friend and longtime Jeff Witjas, White's low-key nature continues even after her passing with a private funeral. "The arrangements are being handled privately and that was Betty's wish," Witjas told PEOPLE. "As in life, she never wanted people to make a fuss over her."
On Monday (January 3rd), actress Vicki Lawrence revealed more details about Betty White’s last word before she passed away at the age of 99 on New Year’s Eve. Lawrence, who worked with Betty White on the series Mama’s Family, told Page Six that she called co-star and friend Carol Burnett after she heard the devastating news about White’s passing. “I texted Carol and said, ‘This just sucks. I hate this. It’s just horrible to see the people you love so much go away.”
Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
Betty White is a national treasure, and her life is the kind of roadmap we should all be so lucky to emulate. As People notes, the actor and comedian will celebrate her 100th birthday in January 2022, and is still proving she's the master of comedic timing. "Betty pivots like I have never seen, making it look seamless," Sandra Bullock tells the magazine. "The rest of us just remain silent and pray we're not cut out of the scene." This legendary star is pretty much unanimously admired by her peers and anyone who has followed White's Hollywood tale.
Valerie Bertinelli is remembering Betty White in the most heartwarming way. On December 31, news broke that the beloved Golden Girls actress had died at the age of 99, three weeks shy of her 100th birthday. In honor of Betty's incredible eight-decade career, Valerie is taking a trip down memory lane to relive special moments she shared in the kitchen with the late actress.
