2021 was a huge year for anime as both the industry and fans bounced back from just how hard everything was in 2020. While we had gotten a lot of good anime that year, it paled in comparison to how everything has just gone to the next level. It all started with a highly competitive Winter season, and 2022 is absolutely following in this regard. There are a ton of new releases coming this year that fans will need to keep an eye on, and it's starting to look like 2022 is going to be an even better year for anime than 2021.

COMICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO