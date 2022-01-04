Venice Beach Ranked Among Top Ten Best Vacation Beaches In The World!: Yo! Venice Show – January 3rd, 2022

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. Murder carries a...
The Supreme Court's conservative majority signaled Friday that it is unlikely to allow the Biden administration to enforce a measure intended to help stop the spread of Covid in the nation's workplaces. The court heard more than three hours of argument in an unusual session to take up emergency appeals...
Antonio Brown spoke about the fracture in his relationship with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a podcast interview released Friday. Brown talked about his friendship with Tom Brady and had choice words for coach Bruce Arians in the aftermath of the wide receiver walking out on the team midgame on Sunday afternoon. Brown made the remarks in an interview on the "Full Send Podcast."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has invited President Biden to the Capitol to deliver the State of the Union address on March 1, a date which is later than usual, as the COVID-19 Omicron variant swamps Washington, D.C., and the nation. "Thank you for your bold vision and patriotic leadership which...
A judge dismissed a groping charge filed against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) that was among the sexual misconduct allegations that drove him from office. The charge was filed against Cuomo over accusations that he groped an aide in the executive mansion in 2020. It was the only criminal charge filed against the former governor in connection with multiple allegations of sexual harassment made against him, according to The Associated Press.
Cyber Ninjas, the cybersecurity firm that led a controversial GOP audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona's most populous county, has shut down. The move comes after the company was found in contempt of court on Thursday and was ordered to pay daily fines of $50,000, according to The Arizona Republic.
A teenager charged with killing four students at their Michigan high school waived a key hearing Friday, moving his case straight to a trial court, while a judge rejected a request by his parents to reduce their $500,000 bail and get them out of jail. Prosecutors vigorously opposed a lower...
Washington (CNN) — Republican Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas said at a Senate committee meeting on Wednesday that the next day was the "anniversary of a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol." Cruz's description of the January 6, 2021, assault as a "terrorist attack" was promptly criticized by some...
Comments / 0