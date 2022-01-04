Legislative priorities for my last session

(Corning) -- With the new year approaching fast, so is the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session. State Senator Tom Shipley is among the lawmakers gearing up to return to the statehouse for the new session next month. The Corning Republican is entering his seventh year in the legislature after being elected in 2015 and is among the lawmakers impacted by this year's legislative redistricting process. In 2023, Shipley would serve the new Iowa Senate District 9 encompassing Montgomery, Adams, Taylor, all but the western portion of Page, southern Cass, and western Union and Ringgold Counties. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shipley announced he will run for re-election in the new District 9.

CORNING, IA ・ 10 DAYS AGO