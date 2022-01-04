ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legislative priorities for my last session

By SEN. DENNIS KRUSE
 3 days ago

Over the course of my time in the legislature, I have had many bills on my desk with topics ranging from education and workforce development, to religious freedom and issues of human interest. I often reflect on those bills that have passed, and it has always been my intention...

kmaland.com

Shipley prepares for another legislative session

(Corning) -- With the new year approaching fast, so is the 2022 Iowa Legislative Session. State Senator Tom Shipley is among the lawmakers gearing up to return to the statehouse for the new session next month. The Corning Republican is entering his seventh year in the legislature after being elected in 2015 and is among the lawmakers impacted by this year's legislative redistricting process. In 2023, Shipley would serve the new Iowa Senate District 9 encompassing Montgomery, Adams, Taylor, all but the western portion of Page, southern Cass, and western Union and Ringgold Counties. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Tuesday morning, Shipley announced he will run for re-election in the new District 9.
CORNING, IA
TheAtlantaVoice

Senator Warnock highlights urgent need for Congress to pass voting rights legislation

Tuesday afternoon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in the aftermath of January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol that Republicans are drawing up new voter laws that punishes Blacks and minorities for their growing voting power. These bills were also designed to promote “election integrity” after former President Donald Trump lost the 2020 Presidential […] The post Senator Warnock highlights urgent need for Congress to pass voting rights legislation appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
tennesseestar.com

Georgia’s Two U.S. Senators Killed Amendment That Would Have Stopped Boston Marathon Bomber from Obtaining COVID-19 Relief Money

Federal officials gave convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev a COVID-19 relief payment of $1,400 last year, according to newly filed court documents, but he would not have obtained that money without help from Georgia’s two U.S. senators. Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) and Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) helped defeat...
Deadline

Vaccination Mandate Cases To Be Heard Friday By US Supreme Court

The US Supreme Court will hear oral arguments Friday in two key legal challenges to the Biden administration’s authority on vaccination mandates. The public can listen to the oral arguments on the Supreme Court’s website, or download the audio files after the hearing. C-Span will also televise the hearings. The first case, National Federation of Independent Business v. Department of Labor, is the more far-reaching. In that case, the Biden administration is attempting to impose a vaccine or test mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. The second case,  Biden v. Missouri, will consider a vaccine mandate for health care workers at facilities that...
AFP

US Supreme Court appears split over Covid vaccine mandates

The US Supreme Court appeared to be divided on Friday over President Joe Biden's Covid vaccination-or-testing mandate for businesses with liberal justices strongly in favor and conservatives expressing skepticism. The three liberal justices on the court appeared to strongly favor both mandates.
