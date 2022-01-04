Chicago PD - Episode 9.12 - To Protect - Press Release

Season 9 episode 11 is the second one airing in 2022, and all signs already suggest it will be big for Kevin Atwater. So far this season, what we’ve seen is LaRoyce Hawkins’ character try to have a relationship with Celeste. However, the two met under less-than-ideal circumstances; not only that, but she doesn’t know he’s a cop. This is a delicate situation for him since real feelings could easily get in the way of the job. We’ve wanted him to have some stability in his personal life for a really long time but even when he comes close to getting it, something always seems to get in the way. Hence, precisely where things are right now.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO