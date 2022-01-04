Chicago PD - Episode 9.12 - To Protect - Press Release

Another series has been hit by the coronavirus: Chicago Fire has paused production on Season 10 after encountering positive COVID test results, including among Zone A, which is made up of cast and those who directly interact with the ensemble, our sister site Deadline reports.
The Windy City-based NBC drama filmed this Tuesday after returning from its holiday break, but the cast and crew were notified Wednesday that production would shut down temporarily, with immediate contact tracing implemented. According to Deadline, the series is eyeing a return to work Jan. 10 or 11.
Chicago Fire is one of several shows affected by...
