ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago PD - Episode 9.12 - To Protect - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
spoilertv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team works together to identify the head...

www.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TV Fanatic

Watch Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10 Online

Watch Chicago PD Season 9 Episode 10 online via TV Fanatic with over 5 options to watch the Chicago PD S9E10 full episode. Affiliates with free and paid streaming include Amazon, Vudu, Hulu Plus, NBC, and fuboTV. NBC Watch Now. fuboTV Watch Now. Episode Details. On Chicago PD Season 9...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The surprising reason Sophia Bush left Chicago PD

Character and actor departures are far from unfamiliar to One Chicago fans. Like in most long-running franchises, the One Chicago franchise shows of Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, and Chicago PD have each had their fair share of cast shakeups over the years. While some of these casting departures have been...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
FanSided

Is Taylor Kinney leaving Chicago Fire?

Severide (Taylor Kinney) is a Chicago Fire centerpiece. The firefighter has been at the heart of some of the best narrative arcs in the entire series, and the departure of his partner-in-crime, Casey (Jesse Spencer), makes his presence all the more precious. But what if Kinney is the next cast...
TV SERIES
Distractify

Things Have Changed for Hailey Upton on 'Chicago P.D.' — Could It Mean She's Leaving?

Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for Chicago P.D. Season 9. There's seemingly no end to Hailey Upton's (Tracy Spiridakos) troubles on Chicago P.D. Between a scandalous cover-up between her and Chief Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) and harboring a secret marriage with a fellow detective, there's only so much pressure she can take before it comes to a head. As she grapples with her actions and relationships, could this be the end for Upton as part of the Chicago P.D.?
CHICAGO, IL
TVLine

Chicago Fire Suspends Production Due to Positive COVID Cases

Another series has been hit by the coronavirus: Chicago Fire has paused production on Season 10 after encountering positive COVID test results, including among Zone A, which is made up of cast and those who directly interact with the ensemble, our sister site Deadline reports. The Windy City-based NBC drama filmed this Tuesday after returning from its holiday break, but the cast and crew were notified Wednesday that production would shut down temporarily, with immediate contact tracing implemented. According to Deadline, the series is eyeing a return to work Jan. 10 or 11. Chicago Fire is one of several shows affected by...
CHICAGO, IL
geneseorepublic.com

Illinois State Police assist Chicago PD in hijacking that ends near Annawan

LaSalle, IL - Illinois State Police (ISP) District 17 Troopers assisted the Chicago Police Department (CPD) in the arrest of three suspects wanted for aggravated vehicular hijacking. On Dec. 22, 2021, at approximately 2:20 a.m., the Illinois State Police Emergency Response Network (ISPERN) broadcasted information involving a vehicle taken in...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Pd#Episode 9
cartermatt.com

Chicago PD season 9 episode 11 spoilers: Atwater makes a key decision

Season 9 episode 11 is the second one airing in 2022, and all signs already suggest it will be big for Kevin Atwater. So far this season, what we’ve seen is LaRoyce Hawkins’ character try to have a relationship with Celeste. However, the two met under less-than-ideal circumstances; not only that, but she doesn’t know he’s a cop. This is a delicate situation for him since real feelings could easily get in the way of the job. We’ve wanted him to have some stability in his personal life for a really long time but even when he comes close to getting it, something always seems to get in the way. Hence, precisely where things are right now.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Chicago PD TV schedule for January 2022: What’s new and reruns?

A new year is finally upon us and after an extended break, Chicago PD will soon return to NBC’s lineup with a fresh batch of new episodes!. After an extended holiday break, NBC’s One Chicago series will hit the ground running in January with a stretch of new episodes beginning with the shows’ winter premieres on Wednesday, Jan. 5. From there, NBC has lined up a stretch of new episodes that should keep fans talking all month long before the show’s next break.
TV SERIES
Thrillist

What We’re Looking Forward to in Chicago in 2022

As we bid adieu to 2021 and all of its ups and downs (e.g. the arrival of COVID-19 vaccines and new variants alike), we eagerly press on toward what awaits Chicago in ‘22. And thankfully, it’s looking like a lot, driving us to grab our Sharpies (er—pencils with good erasers, perhaps) and get to work on those crisp new calendars. From show-stopping restaurant debuts and interactive art exhibits to music festivals and street parades, here are our favorite reasons to raise a glass to 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
TheDailyBeast

How a Minnesota Family of Seven Died in Their Beds at Home

When relatives hadn’t heard from the seven members of the Hernandez family for a few days, they asked authorities in Minnesota do a wellness check on Saturday night. What police discovered shocked the community of Moorhead, a small city on the North Dakota border, to the core: all seven family members, ranging in age from 37 to 7, were lying dead in their beds in the duplex home.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Outsider.com

‘Chicago Fire’: Is Stella Kidd Pregnant?

Stella Kidd (played by Miranda Rae Mayo) has been making a lot of questionable decisions lately. Some of the things she’s done make sense, but they lead to other choices that have left us wondering. For one thing, traveling and focusing on her Girls on Fire program seems totally in line. However, Kidd eventually stops communicating with Severide. She also stops returning calls from her boss, Chief Boden. Her decision to stop communicating with them seems off.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Family of man who died jumping New York City subway turnstile appeal to public to stop sharing video of his death

The family of a 28-year-old man who died after jumping a turnstile at a subway station in New York City have appealed to the public to not to share a video of his death. Christopher De La Cruz, of Queens, New York, was identified by The New York Police Department (NYPD) on Monday as the man who died on Sunday morning in Queens.His family said his death had been a shock and asked for people “not to promote or share any videos” of De La Cruz jumping and falling at Forest Hills-71st Avenue train station in Queens. His brother...
PUBLIC SAFETY
toofab.com

Fare-Dodger Killed Trying to Jump Turnstile at NY Subway

Police say the victim broke his neck "attempting to evade the fare" when he died. A 28-year-old man has been killed trying to jump a turnstile in a New York Subway station. Police say Christopher De La Cruz was attempting to dodge the $2.75 fare when he tumbled over the barrier and snapped his neck.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Burgess and Ruzek Face a Shocking Surprise in Upcoming Episode

It’s been several weeks since “Chicago PD” aired its midseason finale. Now, Outsiders are anxious for the return of the hit “One Chicago” series. That said, we hope our “Chicago PD” cast members enjoy a relaxing holiday break. Although it seems their characters have been enduring nothing but drama as the January return sees Burgess and Ruzek facing one shocking surprise.
CHICAGO, IL
digitalspy.com

NCIS: LA star drops out of major TV gig after testing positive for COVID-19

NCIS: LA favourite LL Cool J has been forced to pull out of a major gig this New Year's Eve after testing positive for COVID-19. The actor and rapper, who plays Sam Hanna in the NCIS spin-off series, was scheduled to perform as part of the annual TV special Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest, which airs in the US on ABC.
TV & VIDEOS
FanSided

Is Jesse Spencer returning to Chicago Fire?

Matt Casey’s exit from Chicago Fire was one of the most heartbreaking moments in the entire series. Nobody wanted to see the 51 veteran leave, but at the very least, the showrunners kept the door open for his possible return in the future. Casey’s actor, Jesse Spencer, made it...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy