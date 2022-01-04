ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Column: Stem the culture of violence

By Jerald McNair
Quad Cities Onlines
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI recall the days when having a fistfight didn’t mean your life had to end. In the neighborhood where I grew up, an occasional fight wasn’t uncommon. Sometimes it started because of bantering while playing a sport. These skirmishes often taught us that we could disagree but still remain friends. It...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Republic

This Youth Generation: Changing culture of violence among youth

As we approach the end of 2021, we realize that this has been one of the most violent in recent years. Each major U.S. city is reporting alarming increases in homicides. Los Angeles, Oakland, Chicago and New York are leading the way with significant rises in violent crimes. Locally, Oakland and San Francisco have leadership searching for more resources as violent crimes continue to rise.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Quad Cities Onlines

Column: Being responsible in 2022

At the end of each year, two things commonly happen. First, we mark religious and secular events that bring us together in the spirit of joy, hope, and celebration. Second, we look back at the year ended and forward to the new year, often with a spirit of reflection on mistakes made in the past year and with a spirit of resolve to do better in the new.
SCIENCE
lareviewofbooks.org

Histories of Violence: Visual Violence

THIS IS THE 55th in a series of dialogues with artists, writers, and critical thinkers on the question of violence. This conversation is with Roland Bleiker, professor of International Relations at the University of Queensland. His latest book is Visual Global Politics (Routledge, 2018). ¤. BRAD EVANS: Much of your...
ENTERTAINMENT
Palm Beach Daily News

Column reeks of 'hate and division'

Your recent publication of New York Times columnist Charles Blow's opinion peace “I’m Furious at the Unvaccinated” is astonishing to me. Why do you incessantly keep regurgitating columns from national and local guest columnists that sow so much hate and division? Has anyone done any research regarding this “flame thrower's” most recent diatribes? Titles such as "We’re Edging Closer to Civil War," "Guilty, Guilty, Guilty, White Men on Trial," "White Racial Anxiety Strikes Again," and on and on it goes. Angry Charles claims to promote racial tolerance and healing but how can you, when one keeps old and fresh wounds open with no suggestion of a healing salve. He sees vigilantism in every corner. Well, I submit he is a journalistic vigilante of the worst kind.
PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Tulsa World

Column: Black fathers matter

Black fathers get a bad rap. Society has painted us with a broad brush, stereotyping us as being missing in action and unresponsive to our children’s needs. At times, we’ve been dubbed as uninterested in our children’s everyday lives. Dads, we know that is far from the...
SOCIETY
Norman Transcript

Column: The importance of listening

Our pastor began his Christmas sermon with the following story: Someone asked Steven Spielberg what he expected to hear from God when they met in heaven. According to the story, God would say to Spielberg: “Thank you for listening.” Such a statement has profound theological meanings for me — but my purpose in relating the story is more mundane. It emphasizes the need for “listening” to each other in today’s world.
NORMAN, OK
Florida Phoenix

Year that began with partisan violence spawned culture wars and litigation in FL

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The hostile tone that branded 2021 set in early in the year, when a mob in support of former President Donald Trump attacked the U.S. Capitol to disrupt Congress’ transfer of power to incoming President Joe Biden. It cost Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, rioter Ashli Babbitt, and three other people their lives. Nearly 140 […] The post Year that began with partisan violence spawned culture wars and litigation in FL appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Time For Us#Role Models#African Americans#House#Senate#Select Committee
Quad-Cities Times

Column: Having hope in the future

It is very easy to be gloomy this time of year. As the bright lights of Christmas are turned off and put away, the dark days of winter are upon us. As we look ahead to a new year, hope is in danger of being overshadowed by a pandemic that is far from over, dysfunction in Washington and in many state legislatures, climate change that adversely affects weather patterns and fuels wildfires, and much more.
SOCIETY
Quad-Cities Times

Column: A matter of faith

Now that the rush and bustle of Christmas is behind us, many, if not most, are looking forward to a week of bowl games, ending in what will probably be a covid-restrained celebration of the New Year. Then, back to the same-old contentions which have riven the year now passing.
RELIGION
yoursun.com

COLUMN: One degree of transformation

I could have been a pilot. In the world of air navigation, pilots universally understand the 1 in 60 rule. The rule states that for every 1 degree a plane gets off course, it misses its target destination by 1 mile for every 60 miles flown. If my life had...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Herald-Press

RELIGIOUS COLUMN: Resolved in 2022

January 1 is a day like any other day. Except for the calendar and football, there is really nothing special about it to set it apart from any other day of the year. However, it does provide a great reminder for us to evaluate our lives and resolve to make beneficial changes. One area of life comes to mind in which most of us are in desperate need of change. I am amazed at the illiteracy problem I see all around me. I speak of a specific type of illiteracy. Based on what I observe all around me, in and out of the Church, and based on what I read about in the news, it seems to me that we suffer from a terrifying case of biblical illiteracy. Lifestyles, election results, conversations, crimes, entertainment choices, personal interactions, etc. indicate to me that people have no idea what the Bible actually says. Even vocal advocates of the authority and truthfulness of the Bible seem to have little interest in actually reading, studying, meditating on, and obeying the Bible. Perhaps 2022 would be a good year to commit to reading completely through the Bible. Ready-made reading schedules abound and can be easily obtained free of charge. The manifold blessings will be immeasurable, and many benefits will be obvious.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Some say the U.S. is headed toward civil war. History suggests something else.

A year has passed since supporters of Donald Trump launched a physical assault on the Capitol as Congress was formally counting the electoral college ballots. A congressional select committee is investigating the violence and its sources, despite noncooperation from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other key figures. The nation continues to learn more disturbing information about how the attack was coordinated. Trump himself has still refused to accept his 2020 defeat, recently characterizing the election itself as the real insurrection, and is fighting to keep secret the records and documents connected to the events.
POTUS
Salon

It's time for Democrats to remind Republicans: The GOP is very much in the minority

This week marks the one-year anniversary of the January 6th insurrection. There will be some commemorations of the day in Washington and pro-democracy groups will hold vigils for democracy while pro-Trump groups will be holding vigils to support the insurrectionists. Donald Trump plans to hold a press conference on that day where he says he will discuss in-depth the "stolen election" of 2020, citing several states where "the numbers don't work for them." Feel the magic:
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy