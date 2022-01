Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,566 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $48,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO